Phillies 1st Half Grades & All Star Game Preview

Where are the Phillies as they enter the All Star break? Hosts John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Baseball Prospectus’ Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher, Editor of SABR’s Baseball Research Journal hand out grades for the Phils’ first half, and preview the All Star Game in Philadelphia this week, with Cristopher Sanchez starting, Zack Wheeler staying home, and Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber gearing up for Monday’s Home Run Derby. Will a Phillie win in front of their home crowd?