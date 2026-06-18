    Nikan Kanate | Soprano The Voice

    Vocalist Nikan builds her international career at Curtis.

    Air Date: June 18, 2026

    In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet Nikan, a dynamic vocalist whose performances have taken her to stages around the world. A seasoned soloist, she brings artistry, confidence, and determination to every appearance. Follow her journey as she refines her craft at the Curtis Institute of Music and continues building an international career.

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