Nikan Kanate | Soprano The Voice
Vocalist Nikan builds her international career at Curtis.
In this episode of On Stage at Curtis, meet Nikan, a dynamic vocalist whose performances have taken her to stages around the world. A seasoned soloist, she brings artistry, confidence, and determination to every appearance. Follow her journey as she refines her craft at the Curtis Institute of Music and continues building an international career.
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