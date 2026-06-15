Jacob Misiorowski Outduels Cristopher Sanchez in Milwaukee

Jacob Misiorowski Outduels Cristopher Sanchez in MilwaukeeListen 43:28
If Jacob Misiorowski wanted to make a statement against the Phillies over the weekend, he made it, cementing himself as the front-runner for NL Cy Young Award and All Star Game starter. Cristopher Sanchez, well, not so much this time. On the latest Hittin’ Season, John Stolnis of The Good Phight and Baseball Prospectus’ Justin Klugh discuss the contrasting performances from the two stars, addressed the Phillies’ outfield situation, and the continuing slump of shortstop Trea Turner.
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