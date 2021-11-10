Preview: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Chris Columbus directed the first film of the historic franchise 20 years ago & talks to Patrick Stoner about it.
The Takeaway is the national news program that delivers the news and analysis you need. The program invites listeners to learn more and be part of the American conversation on-air and online.
Chris Columbus directed the first film of the historic franchise 20 years ago & talks to Patrick Stoner about it.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal