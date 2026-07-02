    Sports In America

    Governor Josh Shapiro: “You Can’t BS Your Way Through Sports”

    Air Date: July 3, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 54:26
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    Long before he became the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro was just a kid calling into radio stations to talk through the highs and lows of being a sports fan. In this special episode, recorded live at the World Cup, we spoke with Governor Shapiro to talk about what it means for the city of Philadelphia to host a global event. We’ll dive into his earliest sports memories, hear about the rise in sports gambling on kids’ phones, and learn if sports really bring us together in the way we think they do.

    Then, we sit down with journalist Colby Itkowitz, who has covered Governor Shapiro for years. We’ll talk about what to look out for in 2028 and the authenticity of sports fandom in politics.

    Show Notes

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