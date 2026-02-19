    Sports In America

    Coming Down from the Olympic High with Nick Goepper

    Air Date: February 20, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:48

    This year’s Winter Games are wrapping up, and while many athletes are still buzzing from the thrill of performing on the world’s largest stage, what actually happens to an Olympian’s mental health when the limelight moves on?

    For freeskier Nick Goepper, after the US Men’s Team swept the slopestyle podium at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, it seemed like he’d ride that high forever. But when the television appearances and sponsorships slowed to a stop, he was left to wonder, what’s next?

    This week, Nick tells us about the realities of the post-Olympic depression so many athletes face, his journey to recovery, and how he’s changed his preparation for Milan. We’ll also hear from Olympic runner Alexi Pappas to get her take on this year’s Games and how she’s tackled similar challenges.

    Show Notes

    Brought to you by Sports In America

