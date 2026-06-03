    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Bonus Episode Two: Live at Temple University– Women Impacted

    A panel of women impacted by the criminal justice system discussed their experiences of incarceration and the long road toward rebuilding their lives after release.

    Air Date: June 3, 2026 8:00 am
    A panel of women impacted by the criminal justice system.

    A panel of women impacted by the criminal justice system, moderated by Cherri Gregg (left), discussed their experiences of incarceration at Temple University on May 13, 2026. | JOLYNE BYRD

    A panel of three women impacted by the criminal justice system convened at Temple University on May 13 to discuss the circumstances that led them to being incarcerated, their experiences in prison, and how they have worked to rebuild their lives after their release and help others on the inside. BL Shirelle, who was incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy after a shootout with an undercover police officer, put her artistic talents to use in prison and helped build the first record label for justice-impacted artists following her release. Sarah Laurel, the executive director of the nonprofit Savage Sisters, became addicted to drugs and was jailed before experiencing homelessness on the streets of Kensington. She got sober and went on to found Savage Sisters to help people recover from addiction. Marie “Mechie” Scott spent more than five decades incarcerated at SCI Muncy for second-degree murder before having her sentence commuted in 2025. Scott has created a coloring book for children who have experienced trauma and a booklet on codependency that she teaches in prisons.

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