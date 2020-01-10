Bittersweet Kitchen, Vedge & Saad’s Halal

Kae Lani is joined by writer Jake Mattera, IT program manager Clay Stewart, and realtor Sierra Crosby. The group gushes about the comfort food classics and family friendly atmosphere at Bittersweet Kitchen in Media, PA before diving into the memorable dishes at Vedge in Center city – including a carrot that’s big enough to be it’s own entree! Finally, they dissect a Philly classic – the cheesesteak – along with falafel and bean pie at the West Philly gem, Saad’s Halal.