    Bittersweet Kitchen, Vedge & Saad’s Halal

    Air Date: January 9, 2020

    Kae Lani is joined by writer Jake Mattera, IT program manager Clay Stewart, and realtor Sierra Crosby. The group gushes about the comfort food classics and family friendly atmosphere at Bittersweet Kitchen in Media, PA before diving into the memorable dishes at Vedge in Center city – including a carrot that’s big enough to be it’s own entree! Finally, they dissect a Philly classic – the cheesesteak – along with falafel and bean pie at the West Philly gem, Saad’s Halal.

    Brought to you by Check, Please! Philly

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate