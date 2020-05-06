Thomas ‘Reem’ Cotton, 54, went to prison for 28 years. But he ‘never unpacked’

Gaining degrees and ‘giving game’

What Watson and most people know and remember best is the Cotton who emerged during his years at Graterford State Correctional Institution in Montgomery County.

In fact, Watson first “met” Cotton during his initial incarceration at Philadelphia’s now-shuttered Holmesburg Prison. She worked with a friend at a hotel front desk. Cotton often called that friend from prison and one day, Watson happened to pick up the phone.

The charming man on the other end soon started calling for her. Early on, he ordered her a lunch she craved, delivered right to the front desk — the beginning of a lifetime of “little gestures.”

It wasn’t until Watson asked to meet Cotton that they realized she didn’t know about his incarceration.

“At this point, I was already smitten,” Watson said.

Cotton talked to Watson constantly. In what became Cotton’s signature trademark among those he loved, he would call Watson and other family members multiple times a day, no special occasion required.

Thomas Gavin, one of Cotton’s cousins, described a relative so involved in people’s lives, it felt like he wasn’t behind bars. Whether it was dropping life lessons that could only come from an older cousin who’d made mistakes (he called it “giving game”), offering Gavin advice on how to woo girls during his teenage years, or promoting Gavin’s flower business, Cotton was always there.

When Cotton wasn’t keeping up with his family, he kept busy with his other passion: the law.

He worked as a paralegal in Graterford’s Para-Professional Law Clinic and whenever he saw someone who lacked legal representation, Cotton offered to help research legal strategies for their cases or guide them through the endless forms going to parole boards.

In less than a decade, Cotton had developed a reputation for being a self-taught legal wiz.

Cotton was known for spending his free time in hearty debates about criminal justice policy and he would mull the philosophical writings of Michel Foucault and Immanuel Kant for hours at a time.

By taking a class or two a semester, Cotton received his associate’s degree from Montgomery County Community College and his bachelor’s from Villanova University while incarcerated.

Cotton also believed he needed to share his experience with people from different backgrounds to spark changes in the criminal justice system. He jumped at the chance to take part in the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program, in which college students are brought into prisons to meet with incarcerated people and learn about social justice issues.

Cotton’s never-ending pursuit of knowledge was one he tried to impart on his friends and family. He encouraged his friend Dodson to go back to school. When his youngest daughter, Jazmeen Feagins felt frustrated by how long it was taking to finish her undergraduate program, she remembers a tender but motivating hand.

“He’d always encourage me to keep going, it doesn’t matter how long it takes, he didn’t care about time frames,” she explained. “He was like, ‘Why does it even matter?’ to keep going, even when I didn’t want to.”

Cotton also had plans to keep pursuing higher education.

He was enrolled in a master’s program at St. Joseph’s University when he was released in February 2019. Cotton was still working on his thesis at the time of his death.

Cotton had also talked about going to law school. His goal was to change the way people thought about incarceration.

“He did not believe prison was a way to rehabilitate a person,” said Watson.

Cotton often thought about the history of punishment in the United States and why African Americans are often punished more severely than their white counterparts.

Swarthmore political science professor Ben Berger invited Cotton to co-teach a class on the subject last spring at Princeton University.

“He was somebody who knew whereof he spoke, and so his voice had this gravitas, not only because he knew the texts, but because his interpretation of the text was informed by actual lived experience,” said Berger. “Students always have a nose for that sort of thing — they can smell when someone has authenticity about them.”

Cotton also became the Eastern State Penitentiary’s Supervisor of Education and Community Engagement, where he helped design the “Hidden Lives Illuminated” film series. The program, which featured short animated films created by incarcerated people at the State Correctional Institution – Chester about their experiences, garnered national media attention.