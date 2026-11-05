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Chelsea Roberts started studying piano when she was 6 years old. She is now a senior at Hopewell Valley Central High School in Mercer County, New Jersey, in the school’s Performing Arts Academy.

Roberts was a grand prix winner when she played at a music fest competition at Carnegie Hall in New York City two years ago.

“I love the way it sounds, and even being surrounded by music my whole life, I wanted to figure out a way to produce it and channel it the best way I could,” she said. “I like playing classicals and jazz music and songs I hear on the radio and in videos, it’s really satisfying.”

Roberts is an honor roll student who’s part of the school orchestra and the school jazz band, and also composes her own music.

“There is a connection between music and academics,” Morse said. “You know a lot of times if you’re just doing academics you’re only concentrating on one side of the brain, but music covers the other side, physically, mentally, emotionally, everything is covered.”

“I’m a really good student,” Roberts said. “I participate, I listen, I ask questions and I like to make sure I turn my work in on time.”