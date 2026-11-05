How music helps students at Performing Arts Academy in Mercer County succeed academically
Students at Hopewell Valley Central High School studying music have better focus and get better grades than many of their peers, school officials say.Listen 1:14
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Chelsea Roberts started studying piano when she was 6 years old. She is now a senior at Hopewell Valley Central High School in Mercer County, New Jersey, in the school’s Performing Arts Academy.
Roberts was a grand prix winner when she played at a music fest competition at Carnegie Hall in New York City two years ago.
“I love the way it sounds, and even being surrounded by music my whole life, I wanted to figure out a way to produce it and channel it the best way I could,” she said. “I like playing classicals and jazz music and songs I hear on the radio and in videos, it’s really satisfying.”
Roberts is an honor roll student who’s part of the school orchestra and the school jazz band, and also composes her own music.
“There is a connection between music and academics,” Morse said. “You know a lot of times if you’re just doing academics you’re only concentrating on one side of the brain, but music covers the other side, physically, mentally, emotionally, everything is covered.”
“I’m a really good student,” Roberts said. “I participate, I listen, I ask questions and I like to make sure I turn my work in on time.”
Research finds that learning a musical instrument has a positive impact on the development of skills and school grades. One study published in the Economics of Education Review found that students with music training are more conscientious, open and ambitious.
“Music is more than an extracurricular or an enrichment, music is an academic tool,” said Dan Umstead, the principal in charge of the Performing Arts Academy. “When students engage in and commit to music it enhances language learning and executive functioning and provides building blocks of skills in life.”
Morse said that studying and practicing music requires discipline.
“It teaches perseverance too, because maybe you don’t get the note right, right away, maybe the rhythm isn’t right, but you have to keep going, you have to keep trying,” she said. “Eventually, if you don’t give up, you will succeed, but you have to put the time, the focus, the effort in.”
Morse also teaches violin, viola and cello and conducts the orchestra at Hopewell Valley’s Performing Arts Academy. She said her music students do very well in English, foreign languages, math and science.
“We’ve had a lot of valedictorians who have come through the music program,” she said.
The school provides study in instrumental and vocal music, technical theater, regular theater and dance. Umstead said that most of the students who apply have had previous experience and training in their field of interest.
Sixteen-year-old Ivan Rupasinghe is also in the Performing Arts Academy. He said he started playing alto saxophone when he was 10 years old after attending a school jazz band performance.
“I heard a saxophone player and decided that’s what I want to do,” he said.
Rupasinghe believes there is a correlation between studying music and excelling in other areas.
“If you enjoy practicing music and take it seriously, it gives you motivation and determination to apply yourself in other ways,” he said.
Andre Harding, the director of bands at Hopewell Valley High School, said when students study and play music with their peers, it impacts all aspects of their lives.
“There’s this understanding that you have this personal accountability and your actions directly impact everyone else around you,” he said.
A study published in 2018 in Frontiers in Neuroscience followed more than 100 primary-school students for two-and-a-half years. Researchers found that children placed in the music classes showed greater improvements over time in impulse control, planning and verbal intelligence than kids in a visual arts education class and a control group.
Students who study music do tend to grow and mature in many aspects of their lives and do well academically, said Patricia Riley, principal at Hopewell Valley High School.
“The skills that they learn in music become transferrable to other areas,” she said. “I wouldn’t say it’s an absolute, but it definitely is something I’ve noticed over the years.”
She noted “music is filled with math, music is connected to history, the application of those studies in those areas can really help form some nice connections, and potentially create future career opportunities.”
Rupasinghe said playing music is a way for him to express stories without words.
“Not even with like any kind of motions or hand gestures, but just the feeling that each pitch gives, it kind of creates an image for your head and I think that’s really beautiful,” he said.
Rupasinghe said music helps him discover who he is as he goes through life. The high school junior has already been accepted at the Julliard School of Music in New York City.
Outside of school, Roberts is part of the Stretto Youth Orchestra that plays at local venues across the region. Her favorite composer is Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a Russian composer from the 1800s.
“I love his more piano-focused pieces,” she said.
Roberts said she wants to go to Temple University and study music therapy.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series that explores the impact of creativity on student learning and success. WHYY and this series are supported by the Marrazzo Family Foundation, a foundation focused on fostering creativity in Philadelphia youth, which is led by Ellie and Jeffrey Marrazzo. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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