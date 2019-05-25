Five Pa. GOP congressmen ask Gov. Wolf to help Trump administration on Mexican border

This PennLive article appeared on PA Post.

Five Pennsylvania congressmen joined in a letter Thursday asking Gov. Tom Wolf to send Pennsylvania National Guard troops to the Mexican border to help deal with a renewed surge in illegal crossings.

The group – including Central Pennsylvanians John Joyce, R-Blair County, Scott Perry, R-York County, and Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster County – said they were motivated by a Congressional hearing this week in which Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said state guardsmen have been “absolutely essential in helping maintain the DHS border security mission.”

The lawmakers also said they were motivated to write to Wolf in light of a Tweet on the governor’s account from last summer in which Wolf stated that he had no interest in aiding the Trump Administration while children were being separated from parents.

While PA proudly sent troops to TX, FL and Puerto Rico for disaster relief and I believe we need to protect our borders from real threats, I oppose state resources being used to further Pres. Trump’s policy of separating young children from their parents. https://t.co/2SmqPMgnwz — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 20, 2018

The Congressmen, who shared their letter with a news release, said they wanted to see, in light of what they see as a renewed crisis on the border, what Wolf’s position is now and to learn whether Wolf has refused any Trump Administration requests to date to send Pennsylvania National Guard troops there.

Finally, they said, if Wolf has not yet fielded such a request from the Trump administration, he should proactively offer those resources.

“It is our position that Pennsylvania should lend to the president as many National Guard troops as possible until the crisis is resolved,” the congressmen wrote.

The three midstaters were joined by two other GOP colleagues from the Pennsylvania delegation in their letter, Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Allegheny County, and Mike Kelly, R-Butler County.

Joyce, a House freshman who recently traveled to the southern border, said one of his major takeaways was that law enforcement officials face a lack of manpower, with Border Patrol agents in particular consumed by humanitarian and administrative work.

Federal border authorities reported detaining 109,144 migrants at the southwest border in April. That is the highest monthly total since 2007.