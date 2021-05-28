What human doctors do that AI can’t — at least, not yet

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Emergency room physician Avir Mitra first encountered Artificial Intelligence at his hospital in New York City, in a CT scan of a patient.

“I see the image looks OK, and then at the bottom it says, ‘This was an AI read, this is an AI interpretation, and will be verified by a radiologist like tomorrow,’ or something like that,” Mitra said. “I was like,’Wait, what?'”

Not only are intelligent machines already here, they sign their work.

“That’s apparently what we’re doing now at the hospital, some of our head CT reads are coming back through AI, and that definitely scared me,” Mitra said. “Every time I get one of these reads, I definitely go and look at the image myself, double-check the AI.”

The thing is, though, human double-check after human double-check, he’s never found a machine mistake.

“Every single one of those reads that I’ve seen from AI … has been right,” Mitra said.

A perfect batting average.

If machines can do what a radiologist does so well so often, how long until they start replacing radiologists — and other physicians? What is it that human doctors can offer that machines just don’t get?

When Mitra encounters patients in the ER, they are blank, scared slates.

“My first job is to stabilize unstable patients. So I have to be able to recognize when someone is, I guess you could say, actively dying,” Mitra said.

He has to be methodical. First step: figure out if this person is dying. If so, figure out why and how.

“I would say there’s a formula that we follow, and it’s good to stay consistent with every patient, that way you don’t miss anything. So there’s a lot of times where you can think pretty algorithmically,” Mitra said.

It’s the part of his job that’s the most machine-like. Gather data and follow it logically — the vital signs, the patient history, any current medications, physical exam. Crunch all those variables together: what medical emergency do they add up to?

“I would say there’s a good amount of the day that you could sort of be on autopilot,” Mitra said.

He said he sees a lot of the same, predictable stuff: shortness of breath; abdominal pain; vomiting. “And I could picture a computer walking through a decent amount of things,” Mitra said.

But then, there are what he calls the curve balls — when a patient checks off every logical box for one condition, but it turns out to be another.

“Like every time I’m on shift, there’s something that happens that you’re like, ‘Oh, well, that’s not how the textbook said it should go,’” Mitra said.

He trains fourth-year medical students and watches them struggle with this kind of thing.

“We had an older Asian man come in and he’s feeling basically OK, you know, we’re talking through a translator,” Mitra said.

The man didn’t feel all that bad: had some abdominal pain, was low and on his right side, which could point to appendicitis.

“But usually you should be pretty tender there. It should really hurt when you press on it. You know, he should be saying that … he doesn’t want to eat,” Mitra said.” He should be saying he’s very sick, but he’s not saying any of that, and when we’re pressing on [his belly], he’s kind of not grimacing much.”

It looked more like nothing, maybe a stomach bug, indigestion.

“So the student sees this patient and comes back and goes, ‘It’s not appendicitis because he’s still eating food and he’s not in that much pain. I think we can probably send them home,’” Mitra said.

For some reason, though, Mitra disagreed.

“And I’m probably overreacting and I’m probably being crazy, but there’s something about this guy,” Mitra said. ”I want to do this whole work-up.”

Which, by the way, was no trifle. A work-up meant all night in the hospital and expensive tests, for what could just have been gas. Mitra asked for all the extra tests anyway, and looked the results over.

“And this guy not only has appendicitis, but it’s perforated. In other words, it’s kind of exploded and it’s like a serious emergency,” Mitra said. “And so, you know, surgery comes down and they rush him off.”

His student was doing everything by the book, by the obvious data, but his conclusion could have killed the man. What was Mitra picking up on that the student didn’t?