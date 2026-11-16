This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Find our full episode on uncontrollable bodily reactions here.

For most of us, hiccups are benign, a minor annoyance that happens once in a while. But not for Sierra Pisenti, a mom in California, who has had a pretty unusual kind of hiccups since she was very young.

“It sounds like I’m just burping, burping and burping,” Pisenti said. Her hiccups would come and go.

One day they were there; the next they were gone. It was like that for years. But the worst part was how painful each episode was.

Pisenti thought that her hiccups might have something to do with her chronic disease. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes instability in joints and structural tissues. But doctors have never confirmed that the two are connected.

Meanwhile, Pisenti has tried virtually everything to stop her hiccups: a spoonful of sugar, standing upside down, holding her breath for a few seconds — none gave her lasting relief.

Until one day she found a device called HiccAway on the Kickstarter website that promised a solution. “A straw that stops your hiccups? That can’t be real,” she recalled thinking.

Despite her doubts, she decided it was worth a try. When she received the product in the mail, it looked nothing like what she’d expected.

“I’m like — How are you supposed to drink through this?” she said.

The HiccAway straw is L-shaped with a flat top that looks like a whistle mouthpiece. The vertical part is narrow on the top and wide on the bottom. There’s no opening on the bottom like a normal straw. Instead, there is a tiny hole on the side, about the size of a pinprick, where liquid can flow in.

The next time her hiccups returned, Pisenti placed the straw in a glass of water and took a sip. After that quick sip, her doubts and her hiccups were gone.

Pisenti now uses the straw every time she hiccups and says just one sip is enough to stop them for an entire day. Her hiccups still come back, but the relief was enough to get her through most days more comfortably.

The straw that stops hiccups

HiccAway began when Ali Seifi, a neurosurgeon at the University of Texas in San Antonio, saw one of his patients struggling with hiccups after a brain surgery. The day after surgery, Seifi went to the patient’s room and saw dozens of cups of water lying around on the table.

“I said to him, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, my surgery was fine, everything is good, but overnight I couldn’t sleep just because of hiccups,’” Seifi said.

There are very limited interventions doctors can offer to stop hiccups. The only FDA-approved drug to treat persistent hiccups is chlorpromazine, which is an antipsychotic medication mainly used to treat neurological conditions such as schizophrenia or manic disorder. The drug works by dampening the brain’s reflex loop. But the effect takes days to kick in, not to mention that the drug could also cause side effects like drowsiness, weight gain and dry mouth.

Meanwhile, Seifi said he regularly encounters cases of persistent hiccups right after someone has had a stroke or brain surgery. The pattern “was a trigger for me,” Seifi said. He decided to research hiccups and how to stop them.

What exactly is a hiccup?

Seifi found that the “hic” sound during a hiccup is caused by the closing of the vocal cords. Others have described that the two nerves responsible for the reflex are the vagus and phrenic nerves.

The phrenic nerve originates in the spinal cord and controls the diaphragm, the muscle responsible for breathing. When certain chemicals in the food or drinks we consume — such as spicy or acidic food and carbonated beverages — trigger phrenic nerve endings, the diaphragm muscle begins to twitch. That twitch sends an electrical signal to the brain, activating the vagus nerve.

The vagus nerve runs from the brainstem and controls our throat and the opening or closing of the vocal cords, which is critical for swallowing, breathing, and speaking.

When the vagus nerve receives a signal in the brain that the diaphragm is contracting involuntarily, it triggers a reflex that repeatedly shuts the vocal cords.

“It’s like a taser,” Seifi said. “When you tase somebody, and they are shocked, the vocal cords shut down, close and make the sound of a hiccup.”

This cycle repeats until the brain decides it’s time to stop.