The science behind hiccups, and how to stop them
Hiccups can be annoying, but are more complicated than they seem. Understanding what causes the reflex could lead to new ways to stop them.Listen 10:50
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Find our full episode on uncontrollable bodily reactions here.
For most of us, hiccups are benign, a minor annoyance that happens once in a while. But not for Sierra Pisenti, a mom in California, who has had a pretty unusual kind of hiccups since she was very young.
“It sounds like I’m just burping, burping and burping,” Pisenti said. Her hiccups would come and go.
One day they were there; the next they were gone. It was like that for years. But the worst part was how painful each episode was.
Pisenti thought that her hiccups might have something to do with her chronic disease. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes instability in joints and structural tissues. But doctors have never confirmed that the two are connected.
Meanwhile, Pisenti has tried virtually everything to stop her hiccups: a spoonful of sugar, standing upside down, holding her breath for a few seconds — none gave her lasting relief.
Until one day she found a device called HiccAway on the Kickstarter website that promised a solution. “A straw that stops your hiccups? That can’t be real,” she recalled thinking.
Despite her doubts, she decided it was worth a try. When she received the product in the mail, it looked nothing like what she’d expected.
“I’m like — How are you supposed to drink through this?” she said.
The HiccAway straw is L-shaped with a flat top that looks like a whistle mouthpiece. The vertical part is narrow on the top and wide on the bottom. There’s no opening on the bottom like a normal straw. Instead, there is a tiny hole on the side, about the size of a pinprick, where liquid can flow in.
The next time her hiccups returned, Pisenti placed the straw in a glass of water and took a sip. After that quick sip, her doubts and her hiccups were gone.
Pisenti now uses the straw every time she hiccups and says just one sip is enough to stop them for an entire day. Her hiccups still come back, but the relief was enough to get her through most days more comfortably.
The straw that stops hiccups
HiccAway began when Ali Seifi, a neurosurgeon at the University of Texas in San Antonio, saw one of his patients struggling with hiccups after a brain surgery. The day after surgery, Seifi went to the patient’s room and saw dozens of cups of water lying around on the table.
“I said to him, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, my surgery was fine, everything is good, but overnight I couldn’t sleep just because of hiccups,’” Seifi said.
There are very limited interventions doctors can offer to stop hiccups. The only FDA-approved drug to treat persistent hiccups is chlorpromazine, which is an antipsychotic medication mainly used to treat neurological conditions such as schizophrenia or manic disorder. The drug works by dampening the brain’s reflex loop. But the effect takes days to kick in, not to mention that the drug could also cause side effects like drowsiness, weight gain and dry mouth.
Meanwhile, Seifi said he regularly encounters cases of persistent hiccups right after someone has had a stroke or brain surgery. The pattern “was a trigger for me,” Seifi said. He decided to research hiccups and how to stop them.
What exactly is a hiccup?
Seifi found that the “hic” sound during a hiccup is caused by the closing of the vocal cords. Others have described that the two nerves responsible for the reflex are the vagus and phrenic nerves.
The phrenic nerve originates in the spinal cord and controls the diaphragm, the muscle responsible for breathing. When certain chemicals in the food or drinks we consume — such as spicy or acidic food and carbonated beverages — trigger phrenic nerve endings, the diaphragm muscle begins to twitch. That twitch sends an electrical signal to the brain, activating the vagus nerve.
The vagus nerve runs from the brainstem and controls our throat and the opening or closing of the vocal cords, which is critical for swallowing, breathing, and speaking.
When the vagus nerve receives a signal in the brain that the diaphragm is contracting involuntarily, it triggers a reflex that repeatedly shuts the vocal cords.
“It’s like a taser,” Seifi said. “When you tase somebody, and they are shocked, the vocal cords shut down, close and make the sound of a hiccup.”
This cycle repeats until the brain decides it’s time to stop.
Apart from food or alcohol, the hiccup reflex could also be triggered by things like taking certain medications, irritations in the gastrointestinal tract and scar tissue from surgery that impinges on those nerves. In fact, medical journals have documented over 100 potential causes of hiccups.
Million dollar invention
Knowing that the vagus and phrenic nerves play a role in hiccups, Seifi began to brainstorm a possible solution. He thought that activating both nerves simultaneously might reset their activity, interrupt the signals triggering the reflex and stop the hiccups. Swallowing, he realized, could activate both nerves at once.
“If you do a very forceful suction, like when you’re drinking a milkshake, the brain nucleus for the phrenic nerve becomes very energetic,” Seifi said.
As liquid reaches the mouth through forceful suction, it signals the brain to swallow carefully so that it doesn’t enter our windpipe. This delicate coordination forces the vagus nerve to be fully engaged.
Once he identified the possible mechanism, Seifi started designing a device that functions like a drinking straw but requires forceful suction to draw any liquid into the mouth. That idea led to HiccAway, a device formerly known as the Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallow Tool, or FISST.
“You may ask me: Okay, so maybe drinking a milkshake will also stop the hiccups? But it’s not that way,” Seifi said.
Seifi and his research team found that the pressure of a diaphragm spasm during a hiccup equals 100 centimeters of water. So, to create enough pressure to override that spasm, a person would need to suck in water from a 1-meter-long straw.
So, instead of making a super long straw, Seifi turned to a physics principle called Bernoulli’s law, which states that for a fluid flowing horizontally, a decrease in the speed of the liquid corresponds to an increase in pressure. In other words, to reach the desired pressure of 100 cm, he just needed to adjust the diameter through which the liquid flows through the straw. This is why the HiccAway straw had a very small hole and a changing diameter.
Once Seifi and his team produced the prototype, they began to look for interested users on its Kickstarter website.
More than 600 people around the world, including Pisenti – the mom with persistent hiccups — backed his idea. Close to half of these participants also filled out a survey that helped Seifi and his team gauge how effective their new device was. In 2021, Seifi published the results in the medical journal JAMA. He and his team found that HiccAway stopped hiccups 93% of the time.
Shortly after his article was published, Seifi was invited to pitch HiccAway on Shark Tank. At the end of his presentation, Mark Cuban, one of the sharks, loved it and offered him a $250,000 investment for 20% equity. The team took up Cuban’s offer and started scaling up production. Now, HiccAway is available in 10 countries, including the U.S., Belgium, Japan, and Australia. The device costs $21, and sales have exceeded $11 million.
Tricking the Brain to Choke
Seifi wasn’t the only doctor to develop a solution to treat persistent hiccups. Toshiro Obuchi, a thoracic surgeon at Kamagaya General Hospital in Japan, had a similar idea.
Obuchi first became curious about hiccups 10 years ago after a clinical mentee asked him why some people stop having hiccups after breathing into a paper or plastic bag. This method is not recommended clinically because it poses a risk of suffocation.
“To be honest, I didn’t precisely know the exact reason myself. It was so embarrassing,” he said.
As he began researching hiccups, Obuchi found that hiccups can be understood as disrupted breathing in the diaphragm. The diaphragm muscle is responsible for many things — breathing, swallowing and speaking. When we eat certain foods that trigger a reflux, our diaphragm has to work to keep the food down. Babies, for example, tend to hiccup after nursing because their diaphragms work really hard to prevent spit-ups. But this downward push interferes with normal breathing. As the diaphragm pushes down, it can also trigger phrenic nerve endings that initially trigger the hiccup reflex.
Based on this theory, Obuchi thought that by redirecting the brain to breathe normally again, hiccups would stop.
He developed a method called carbon dioxide or CO₂ retention. The idea is quite simple: “CO₂ retention means choking is approaching,” Obuchi said.
When a person is about to choke, it sends a signal to the brain to breathe in more air. Obuchi found that the minimum CO₂ level needed to signal without endangering the person’s health is about 50 mmHg, or an 8% carbon dioxide and 92% oxygen mix. Doing this without proper monitoring can be very dangerous.
Most people who come to Obuchi’s clinic have had persistent hiccups for about a week and felt relief after breathing this precise gas mix in just 5 minutes.
Obuchi said he’s aware of Seifi’s HiccAway invention and thought both methods are very similar to traditional home remedies that rely on holding our breath or drinking water. The difference is that they are now doing it scientifically. While they address the same problem differently, both methods signal the brain to focus on the task at hand, whether it is breathing or swallowing water. This, in turn, stops the involuntary reflexes that cause hiccups in the first place.
“Unfortunately, however, it is not yet clear who is prone to persistent hiccups,” Obuchi said. That big mystery is yet to be solved.
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