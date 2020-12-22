The enduring mystery of suicide? What causes it

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Julie Bates-Maves was only a couple years out of school when she was working as a counselor at a methadone clinic. She had 89 patients, a pretty crazy caseload that happens to be par for the course in her field. Years later, though, there’s one patient that she still thinks about every single day.

“I remember his face vividly,” she said. “I remember his typical style of dress, and he had a particular coat that kind of looked like a letterman’s jacket, and it was this big, bulky leather coat, it was red and white and black.”

She calls him Michael to protect his privacy, and she remembers that she liked him.

“He was just such a lovely person, and thinking back, he was very sarcastic in his humor and so am I, so we just kind of enjoyed being with each other,” she said. “He was very vulnerable and honest about what he was experiencing.”

When he first came to Bates-Maves, Michael was in pretty terrible shape. He had been working construction when he fell from the third story of a job site, breaking his back and neck. He got hooked on his narcotic pain meds, and later moved on to crack. All the while, the doctors never could get rid of the pain.

“It was something that was going to be chronic and persistent and largely managed forever,” Bates-Maves said. “So he came in with depression on top of his addictions, and it was all one big glob of a problem.”

In the early days, it was rough going. Michael talked about hopelessness, and he talked about killing himself.

“He had a lot of the so-called traditional risk factors that we would be taught to assess for,” Bates-Maves said.

But Michael kept coming to every 6:30 a.m. appointment, every Monday. They helped, and his life outside the clinic was turning around in big ways.

“He was engaged and looking forward to many things: marriage, just becoming a father,” Bates-Mave said. “He was on the verge of having a workers’ compensation claim paid out that would have exceeded a million dollars.”

Over nine months of treatment, it seemed to her that Michael’s life was getting better, and that Michael was getting better. It had been months since he’d mentioned hurting himself when a Monday morning came around and Michael didn’t show.

“I just thought he overslept because it was six in the morning,” Bates-Maves said. “So I called and left him a voicemail saying, ‘Hey, you know, I’m sorry [we] missed each other, call me back when you can.’”

Michael never called back.

“About 9 a.m., when I had a break and I checked my voicemail, I had a call from his fiancée saying, ‘Michael’s no longer with us, I’m sorry.’ And that was it,” Bates-Maves said.

Later, she learned that around midnight, only six hours before their appointment, Michael had killed himself.

One thing Bates-Maves repeated often during an interview is the idea that a client is not a friend. They can’t be. It would cloud clinical judgment. But that doesn’t mean you don’t care for them.

“I think in some ways the relationships are a step up from friendship,” she said. “What I mean is, if I think about my friends, there’s a handful of them where I know, like, their deep dark secrets, and I know the reality of their insides. And then many others, I don’t, I know what they show me.”

It’s a kind of intimacy that’s hard to understand if you haven’t worked in the field. Bates-Maves had that with Michael, and it made his death devastating. Wrapped around her grief, always, were the questions she asked herself: “What went wrong? What did I miss? Oh my God, is this my fault?”

Bates-Maves put herself on trial in her head, producing evidence for and against. Combing through every word she said, everything Michael said. It was a constant examination and cross-examination.

“It’s just this really awful teeter-totter between tremendous guilt and then, kind of counter-thoughts to that of ‘It’s not your fault,’” she said. “But you know, we search for explanations when things get really hard, and the easiest explanation at the time was I missed something, you know? So every now and again, I would land on that, and that would hit me like a truck.”

Bates-Maves failed to predict Michael’s suicide. That much was indisputable.

The question that haunted her was: Should she have been able to?

Suicidal or not? A coin toss

Was there something in her counselor handbook, in everything she learned in school and in clinical rotations, that she could have used but didn’t?

Psychologist Jessica Ribeiro of Florida State University has explored suicide risk factors. She and colleagues analyzed hundreds of longitudinal studies that represented 50 years of research. These are the types of studies that follow people for years, even decades. The researchers could see who ended up attempting a suicide or having suicidal thoughts and who didn’t, and whether having risk factors made suicidality more likely.

It turns out, they didn’t.

“Our ability to predict suicide was about on par with a coin flip,” said Ribeiro.

Using commonly held suicide risk factors to assess people — things like substance abuse, hopelessness, depression — was as good as flipping a coin, pure chance. Suicide science is pretty new, but still decades of study, of trying to figure out what makes someone suicidal, and we’re no better at predicting that than we are at predicting heads or tails.

“And even predictors that we thought would be particularly strong, that are often cited as really strong predictors, or, for instance, something like having a prior suicide attempt — that’s often cited as by far the strongest predictor of suicide death — even something like that wasn’t much better than chance prediction,” Ribeiro said.

The most surprising risk factor that didn’t actually pan out was “clinician prediction” — even a trained professional like Bates-Maves, saying a person was suicidal or not. It was still just a coin toss.

“So suicide, much like everything else, like biology for instance, is likely to be a cause of many things coming together all at once in a way that sort of defies us understanding,” Ribeiro said.

The basic mystery of suicide remains what leads to it. Ribeiro and her team’s work is only a slice of a growing body of research that basically says, “We don’t know.”

Part of the reason is that suicide is incredibly difficult to study. You’re always in a position where you’re trying to puzzle together what happened, retrace somebody’s steps after the fact.

You can’t experimentally induce hopelessness in a group of people and see if that causes suicide. You can’t randomly assign depression and watch and wait.

“In psychology, our strongest interventions are based on targeting those necessary causes of a phenomenon, and disrupting those causes,” Ribeiro said.