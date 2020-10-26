Donate

Should we abolish the Electoral College?

    October 27, 2020 10:00 am
A woman deposits her ballot in an election drop box in Jersey City, N.J.

A woman deposits her ballot in an election drop box in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Five times in U.S. history the presidential winner has lost the popular vote, including in the 2000 and 2016 elections. This has heightened calls to abolish what some say is an antiquated system of electors. This hour, we look at the Electoral College, its history – including how slavery stood in the way of early attempts to switch to a direct national election – and why it’s becoming increasingly problematic. We’ll also discuss what system should replace it. Our guests are JESSE WEGMAN, New York Times editorial board member and author of Let the People Pick the President, and KIM WEHLE, law professor and author of What You Need to Know About Voting.

