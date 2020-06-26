Post-pandemic — should we keep working from home?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Working from home, for me, has been nothing short of incredible. Sure, like everyone else, I still worry about my health and about the economy and layoffs. But at least for the moment, I have my cat, my piano, vodka, and a PlayStation right here at what’s become work.

I do interviews in my yard on a milk crate, wearing the same shirt I’ve worn all week. I record radio stories (this one included) in my closet. I don’t set an alarm most days, waking mostly when a sunbeam creeps from my floor to my pillow.

I’ve also felt focused and have produced more stories than usual during this time. I very honestly never want this part of the pandemic to end.

But every day, more Americans are packing up the home office and going back to work.

So I set out to see: Do we have to? Is there a good reason we should?

Stanford University economics professor Nicholas Bloom started looking into work from home back in 2011, when he found out the unassuming, middle-aged Asian student in the back of his class was the founding CEO of a giant Chinese company.

“It was quoted at that time on NASDAQ; it was worth about $15 billion,” Bloom said.

The company was CTrip, a Chinese travel booking service akin to Expedia or Priceline. At the time, it had 15,000 employees. The student was entrepreneur James Liang.

“James himself was worth like, I dunno, half a billion,” Bloom said. “I looked him up online and the first hit that came up was China’s 500 richest people, and he was definitely not 500.”

During a class discussion, Liang said his company was thinking about work from home. It was expanding, and feeling growing pains.

“They were paying a fortune for this huge office in downtown Shanghai,” Bloom said.

The question for CTrip wasn’t whether work from home would cost money — it was how much. And whether work from home was going to save it enough in rent to offset a decline in productivity?

“In their view, some share of people would start watching the Chinese version of Jerry Springer or Oprah Winfrey or something, you know — the saying is the three great enemies of working from home are the fridge, the television and the bed,” Bloom said.

Bloom was intrigued. He had been studying what he called “being nice to people” work policies, and asked Liang if he could tag along back to China and see how it all played out as part of a study.

The work from home experiment

Liang had lived and worked in the United States, and his Shanghai offices were very American, what Bloom calls a Dilbertian nightmare, like the comic strip.

“It was modern office cubicles, you know, a canteen six or seven floors, if you walked around the office, you wouldn’t immediately think this is China. It looks like something [out] of, you know, New York or Philly or Houston or any part of the U.S.,” Bloom said.

The daily grind was typical office work: phone calls with clients, emails, dealing with web issues. The company did a pseudo-pilot study of work from home with only five employees. Results were promising.

“People worked harder because their parents made them work harder,” Bloom recalled.

Armed with that insight, CTrip scaled up, asked for volunteers to try work from home, and got some 500.

“We took the 500 and randomized them by even and odd birthdays. So if you’re born on, like, the second, the fourth, the sixth of the month, go home for nine months, and the odd stay in the office, and it’s the same exact idea of how you’d do a randomized control trial on drugs for the FDA,” he said.

So nine months of travel booking later, they had the results.

“The firm was, like, amazed,” Bloom said. “I mean honestly, it was not remotely what they’re expecting.”

When they crunched the numbers, it turned out the homebodies were 13% more productive than the office workers. It was easy to tell by looking at booking numbers and client calls. To put that in perspective, it’s like each and every one of them was working an extra half-day every week, at no extra cost.

“They were increasing profits by about $2,000 a year for each employee that was working from home,” he said.

Bloom looked into where the boost came from. First off, 9-to-5 actually became 9-to-5. They worked their full hours.

“And the reason is, you know, they weren’t hit by commuting problems, or their motorbike broke down, or they took a long lunch break, or they had to leave early to go to the doctor’s,” Bloom said. “There was much less of those interruptions.”

There was much less of any kind of interruption.

“They were just more productive per minute, and they said it was quieter and easier to concentrate,” he said.

An important caveat here is all the volunteers had spare rooms they could dedicate to work, a luxurious solitude not everyone forced into working from home has now. I’m lucky enough to live alone, only having to deal with my cat begging me to throw her ball by standing over it and mournfully yowling.

Bloom, on the other hand, has human children in his workspace.

“My youngest is 4. She regularly, I mean like this is five to 10 times a day, comes into my office shouting, ‘Doo-Doo, Doo-Doo,’ which is her nickname for me. ‘I’m bored. I want to play, come with me.’ And then I say, ‘I’ve got a phone call, I have to work.’” Bloom said.

“And she’s just like, ‘Why do you have to work?’ And I say, ‘Daddy has to earn money.’”

That’s when his daughter usually offers her collection of loose change to help support the family.

In his research on CTrip, “Doo-Doo” also found that far fewer people quit, which was noteworthy since the company had pretty high churn at the time. It seemed to suggest that once they started working from home, folks started enjoying their jobs more.

Sleep = success

That’s been true for me, during these past few months of working from home, and I think it’s related to what I can do when I’m not working — I can take naps.

I have never gotten so much sleep in my adult life. And sleep scientist Sara Alger tells me I probably needed it.

“Interestingly, if you subjectively measure it, you ask somebody, ‘Do you feel tired? Do you feel like you’re not performing at your best?’ A lot of the times, they’re very inaccurate about that,” she said.

Alger works for the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, no, I’m fine. I had four hours of sleep last night, but I’m great,’ but then you objectively test them, and no, they’re not great. They show real impairments,” she said.