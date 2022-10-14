This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

It was a few months into the pandemic, and people were dying at an unprecedented rate. It wasn’t just COVID-19 patients at overflowing intensive care units, it was on our roadways.

Motor vehicle deaths spiked during the early months of the pandemic. Drivers were being killed at a rate not seen in over a decade. All this was happening during a time when far fewer people were actually on the road thanks to quarantine measures, city-wide lockdowns, and emerging work-from-home schemes. The deaths per mile driven rose more than 20 percent compared to 2019 according to federal data. Nearly 40,000 people died in car crashes in 2020.

To understand how this happened, I visited the most dangerous street in Philadelphia: Roosevelt Boulevard.

Pre-pandemic, it claimed more lives than any other roadway in the city.

It’s 12 lanes wide, kind of like a highway, but in the middle of a city. It barrels through Northeast Philadelphia — a dense neighborhood. There are row homes, people’s front porches just feet from the curb, there are turn offs to people’s driveways, to businesses and restaurants. The speed limit is posted between 40 to 45 mph, but cars are blazing up and down the road.

“You want to drive it like you’re driving the interstate, but it’s not an interstate and it’s not designed like an interstate. It’s designed more like a parkway,” said Kelley Yemen, Director of the Office of Complete Streets for the City of Philadelphia. “So you’ve got this mismatch of all these different design elements … because it kind of grew organically, that have led to this dangerous situation.”

Yemen says “the boulevard” as most people here call it, wasn’t intended to be the monstrosity it is today. It grew bit by bit, growing wider over the decades.



I ask her about these national trends. She tells me here in Philly, it was worse, much worse: We saw an 80 percent jump.

“We know that speeding is very related to the survivability of a crash. If a crash is to occur at 20 miles an hour, there’s a 10% chance that somebody will die — at 40 miles an hour, that jumps to 90%,” she said. “So as speeds increased, as the roads were more open and people were able to go faster in their vehicles, whether it was a vehicle running off the road, a vehicle-on-vehicle crash, or a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, those were all more deadly.”

Yemen thinks what happened is fewer people were driving, so people drove faster. Traffic, as much as we might hate it, functioned like a safety system. With so many people staying home, that system shut off.

“Our roadways are designed to operate for peak hour commuting behavior so that people can get to and from where they need to go, especially at those kind of crush periods where we have a lot of people on the roadways,” she said. “It’s why we also see roadway fatalities tend to spike at night in overnight hours where we again have open roadways.”

At higher speeds, experts say, your field of attention as a driver narrows. You see less of what’s on the periphery of the road, focusing instead farther down the length of it. And, of course, at higher speeds, your window for reacting to a car pulling out or a pedestrian is reduced. It’s a fatal recipe for collisions.

Yemen says the city noticed a huge spike in fatalities starting around July 2020, as restrictions loosened.

That is, except for one single, notorious roadway. The fatalities spiked everywhere, except for Roosevelt Boulevard.

“Roosevelt Boulevard is by far our most dangerous roadway with the highest number of crashes, fatal crashes. But at the same time as COVID and the transportation world in general was changing, things were changing on the boulevard,” she said. “And automated speed enforcement was installed and became operational in June 2020. So right as we were seeing the peaks and the spikes in the rest of the city, we had a beginning of leveling off on the boulevard.”

It’s not as if officials saw the carnage of pandemic-fueled fatalities coming, they were just as surprised as anyone. It was just dumb luck, it turns out, that the cameras went up a month before fatal crashes should have.

It took years for those cameras to be installed. And it also took tragedy. It struck the family of Latanya Byrd.

“So what the witnesses here said was all they could see was all this debris going up in the air in a row, not realizing that it was my niece and the kids,” she said. “They got thrown so far.”

Byrd works in administration for a technical school, but she’s had another full-time job for years — advocating for a safer boulevard. She was drafted into this fight when she lost her niece, Samara Banks, and three of Samara’s’ children, Saa’mir, Saa’sean and Saa’deem. They were killed by a speeding car while crossing the boulevard in 2013.

“They were on their way home. They were walking and no cars,” she said.

Samara had one child in a stroller and another held in a wrap. Saa’deem had been just ahead of them.

“Saa’deem was like, ‘I want to be on my mommy,’” Byrd said. “So he ran back and so Saa’deem held her hand. “The car struck the family moments later, right at the edge of the road.”

“Samara, based on the accident investigation division, their data said she only needed like one more step,” Byrd said.

Byrd has been telling this story for years; to reporters like me, to lawmakers in the city and at the state capital. Local politicians and a bicycle coalition heard her story and asked her to help lobby for speed cameras.