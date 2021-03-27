How COVID long-haulers might renew the focus on chronic fatigue syndrome

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Psychologist Leonard Jason knew the COVID long-haulers were coming long before anyone even had a name for them.

“When we began hearing about individuals getting sick with this particular virus, we just assumed that there would be a certain percentage of individuals who did not recover,” he said. “And they ended up calling them ‘long-haulers.’”

Jason directs the Center for Community Research at DePaul University in Chicago. He said it was no surprise that some subset of those infected with the new coronavirus just stayed sick because that kind of thing has always happened.

“So if you look at all the different viruses that have occurred … from the Spanish flu (of) 1918 to Ebola, … to SIRS, a certain percentage of people don’t recover,” Jason said. “That’s what we’re interested in: why is it that some people don’t recover from a wide different host of viruses that have occurred over the last hundred years?”

Jason works with a community suffering from a disease many experts believe has a viral trigger. It’s a baffling condition with a wide range of symptoms.

A relentless tiredness

“The fatigue is profound,” said Kim Carlson of Minneapolis. “It’s like wearing a suit of armor and the floor is a magnet.”

Justin Blonstein of California described a “brain fog, where it’s tough to put thoughts together.”

And Ann McDonald of St. Louis said, “It’s like being held to your bed with invisible straps, day in and day out.

They all were diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, which is characterized by a relentless tiredness. The disease is also commonly known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, or ME/CFS.

“Having ME/CFS is like straining to walk through the deep end of the pool when you’re simply trying to get from your bed to the bathroom,” said McDonald.

“One of the most difficult aspects of daily life is monitoring how much gas I have in my tank as far as my energy reserves and trying not to over do it,” Carlson said.

If someone with this condition is too active for too long, they’ll crash hard and find themselves bed-bound. Carlson said she wears a Fitbit to keep track of how few steps she takes.

ME/CFS has long been linked to the Epstein Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis. But there’s no concrete test for ME/CFS, and there are dozens of other suspected causes. That speaks to maybe one of the toughest parts of having the disease — not being taken seriously.

“Being dismissed from doctors is soul-crushing,” McDonald said. Blonstein said doctors mostly greet him with “shoulder shrugs.”

That disbelief is how Jason, a psychologist, got involved with this community. When physicians don’t know what to do for a patient, they’ll sometimes suggest therapy.

Back in the day, instead of calling it chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis, this condition was sometimes called “yuppie flu,” as in made-up nonsense.