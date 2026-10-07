An ambitious experiment to save rural hospitals in Pa. had mixed results. Other states are interested in similar ideas

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A multi-year health policy experiment to support rural hospitals in Pennsylvania ended with mixed results, but other states are poised to start similar programs.

Rural hospitals in the U.S. have struggled financially for years. In 2019, at the start of the health policy experiment in Pennsylvania, the state department of health reported that nearly half of rural hospitals were operating on a negative margin and in danger of closing.

From 2019 to 2024, 18 rural hospitals in Pennsylvania were part of a state and federal experiment to change the way that insurers pay for hospitals. Hospitals committed to transformation plans in exchange for fixed revenue they could rely on.

Traditionally, hospitals get paid when patients come for tests, treatments and procedures; the hospitals provide those services and charge insurance providers afterwards. Hospitals effectively subsidize the cost of services that don’t make as much money with services that do, like large surgeries.

The experiment, called the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model, paid hospitals fixed amounts so they could invest that money in preventative health services to keep people from getting so sick they needed inpatient services from the hospital. The idea was that the hospitals would benefit from having a regular source of revenue, the communities would benefit from becoming healthier overall, and insurance providers would benefit by not having to spend as much on hospital services.

Researchers say the experiment produced mixed results, and could not definitively say that being a part of the model helped hospitals financially, nor that it made the communities healthier. One of the hospitals involved even closed this year.

Other states are poised to start similar experiments in the coming years, starting with Maryland, which transitioned to its new model this year. Connecticut, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and New York are set to follow in 2028.

However, researchers and experts have big questions: whether the experiment will work this time, and how states work with a federal government that could suddenly change policy priorities.

The Pennsylvania Rural Health model did not permanently solve the problems that rural hospitals suffer from, said Harold Miller, a health policy expert and adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University. He said the models for the other states are “equally bad, equally problematic in terms of how well it’s going to work.”

He explained that one big problem with the experiments is that the amount of money a hospital received was based on how much money they got paid for services in previous years. However, the problem is that rural hospitals simply do not have enough money to begin with.

“The problem is you don’t need predictable revenue, you need an increase in it. And the global budget doesn’t solve that.”