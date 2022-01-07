This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

People go to therapy to talk about themselves mostly. But increasingly, politics is entering the therapist’s office as well.

Politics and current events have become a huge part of more people’s emotional lives, a big part of what makes them feel anxious, unsafe, or angry.

Minneapolis psychologist and trauma therapist Patrick Dougherty remembers a tense group therapy session in 2016. It was a men’s trauma therapy group, and the police killing of Philando Castile had just taken place a few miles from Dougherty’s practice. A white patient began to speak.

“And he went into a rage about the f— a— cops, and he was calling them like they were like Nazis, and he was just in this rage,” Dougherty said, “And everybody in the room was just like frozen, it’s like, `Holy shit, this guy is really big and he’s rageful.’”

Dougherty stopped him, asked him to reflect about his emotions — what the incident brought up for him specifically.

“He stopped for a minute, and his face changed and he dropped into his body. And then he started saying, ‘The f—- bullies, the f— bully a—. And tears came to his eyes and the whole room relaxed, because we knew he had been bullied. Severely bullied. It just slowed him down and opened up his heart, and then … he was in the room with us,” Dougherty said.

The idea that therapists are supposed to be a blank slate, leave their personal opinions outside, and sit back and listen? Dougherty stopped believing that years ago.

“You know, that’s just bunk,” he said. “That’s just a fantasy.”

The first time he decided to take a stance was the day after the shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida in which 49 people were murdered.

“And that morning, I just sat at my table and just wept, and … it was so clear to me that I have to bring this up because it was so disturbing,” he said.

Dougherty wrote an open letter and put it out in his waiting room. He doesn’t remember exactly what it said, but the gist of it was: We can talk about this. This shooting that happened to strangers in Florida may not seem relevant to why you’re coming into a therapist’s office in Minnesota, but it’s on the table for discussion.

“It was a clumsy attempt of saying, ‘You know, the world is in chaos, and it’s affecting most of us,” he said.

Dougherty’s basic philosophy became this: If the world is affecting your nervous system, ignore it at your peril.

Police shootings, the far right, terrorism, events in Washington or on the border, thousands of miles away, are affecting you in profound ways in your everyday life by way of affecting your emotional well-being.

“And so for most people, it’s just like, `Oh my gosh. Why hasn’t anybody told me this? Why isn’t this common dialogue?’” Dougherty said.

If the world is affecting us, he thinks we have to talk about it in the therapist’s office. That means diving into divisive issues. That means letting politics into the therapist’s office — an idea that was unthinkable for therapists only a generation ago.

These days, Dougherty is even upfront with clients about who he is politically.

“I’m a passionate liberal. And very open about that,” he said.



In fact, he believes therapists’ politics sometimes have to be obvious.

“I think people need ethical and courageous therapists. I think it’s ethically … an imperative, you have to do it,” he said.

But what happens when a politically upfront therapist meets a client with opposing opinions?



Dougherty described one who had come to him reluctantly — Christian counselors had failed the client, and he was coming out of his third failed marriage.

“So when it got hard with him, as when he came in and started really talking that demeaning stuff about immigrants or women or politics, this was the summer before Trump was elected,” Dougherty said.

He recalled almost losing his cool during a session with the client, actually a few times, and this particular instance when the client said something about women belonging in kitchens, old school sexist stuff.

“This is where the ethical place comes in, because I’m watching my own nervous system and how pissed off I was getting at this guy,” Dougherty said. “And he knew what was going on, he was saying things when he got stuck in therapy, he could throw something out to get me going because he knew because I was so clear about where I stood.”



Dougherty ended up calling out his client: “Hey, you gotta cool it with that stuff or we’re not gonna work.” The client listened, and kept seeing Dougherty for quite some time.

But the episode illustrates a contradiction in the mental health codes of ethics.

The therapy relationship

“We say in therapy all the time we want to accept who the client is,” said Mitchell Handelsman, a professor of psychology and ethics at the University of Colorado. “At the same time, we say you have to change the client, because that’s why they’re in therapy. There are all these inherent tensions in therapy, which is why therapy takes time to learn how to do.”

Handelsman said the point of ethical codes isn’t to tell you what to do, but instead how to think about problems.

Therapy is at heart a relationship, not a lecture or a scolding. But at the same time, some therapists, like Dougherty, feel an increasing responsibility to correct their patients’ opinions on, say, women or immigrants.

The ethics code doesn’t actually spell out what to do there, Handelsman said.

The vast majority of therapists, studies show, tend to be on the left politically. Mental health issues don’t discriminate, with people of all political stripes dealing with things such as depression and anxiety. So how do blue therapists make that connection with red clients who are very different from themselves?

Handelsman said this kind of problem isn’t entirely new.

“This controversy has existed for a long time in terms of religion, because there are more atheists among psychotherapists than among the general population. And the question then becomes: Can somebody who does not believe in God do therapy with somebody who does?” he said.

Nowadays, therapists are dealing with a political divide instead of a religious one.

“Part of what I think happened is that politics has become part of identity in a way that things like religion were,” said Bill Doherty, a family therapist in Minnesota and co-founder of Better Angels, a nonprofit that aims to bridge the left-right divide.

Doherty does a very specific type of therapy: He deals with family breakups and estrangements, “I’m never speaking to you again” sort of stuff.

In his field, there’s pre-Trump and post-Trump. Pre-Trump, these breaks were usually caused by some kind of interpersonal conflict —disparaging a partner, cheating, an argument that went too far. But, he said, after Donald Trump came into the political picture, it was different.

“I was confronted with people who had been married for a long time … where somebody was threatening divorce if their spouse voted for Trump. And so this, and then with family members cutting each other off, getting into Facebook wars and then defending not just on Facebook, but refusing to go to a Thanksgiving dinner,” Doherty said.

All of this boils down to one process, he said: polarization. The other guys aren’t just wrong about this issue or that, they’re 110% wrong — and they’re evil.