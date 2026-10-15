As more seniors get diagnosed with ADHD, it often comes with regret — but also relief

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Find our full episode on adult ADHD here.

For decades, Jami Shapiro had a strained relationship with her mother.

When Shapiro was growing up, she often saw her mother quitting jobs, not finishing school, and taking on new projects. After college, she returned home to live with her mother, but moved out because she found the house too cluttered.

The tension in the relationship came to a head when Shapiro was 30, pregnant with her first child, and attending a family wedding with her mother. They got into an argument, and Shapiro said she got really mad at her mom: “in the middle of the reception, in front of everybody, I just yelled, ‘You’re pathetic.'”

Shapiro’s mother, Vicki Armel, said the moment was like “somebody had slapped me in the face.”

“It really hurt,” Armel said. “I don’t know how many people heard, but it was just such an inappropriate thing to say to your mother.”

However about 10 years ago, their relationship began to change for the better when Shapiro’s oldest child was evaluated for ADHD — Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Shapiro said she was skeptical, but took her child to a specialist.

“As the psychiatrist was actually asking questions, I looked at him and I said, ‘I’m answering more yeses for me. Do I have ADHD?’ And both my child and I walked out with a diagnosis. I was 45.”

Shapiro’s diagnosis made her realize some of her behavior is connected to ADHD: losing words or her train of thought, forgetting names, and struggling to deal with negative feedback. She also learned that ADHD runs in families, and suspected that her mother also has ADHD.

Armel was diagnosed at age 77, and Shapiro says the diagnosis made her see her mother in a completely new light.

“It wasn’t that she kept quitting things. It was not that she was not motivated or lazy; it was that she had a brain that was wired differently. And now we have an understanding of each other.”

She recalled that shortly after her mother got diagnosed, Armel came to visit and saw Shapiro leaving all the kitchen cabinets open, and remarked that she does the same thing.

“Once Jamie realized that I had ADHD also, she just started treating me differently,” Armel said. “She realized that all these years she had been punishing me because I wasn’t the mother she thought I should be, told me I was a terrible mother.”

And now, she says they all get along better.

“We can talk, we can laugh, and the few disagreements that we have are nothing like they used to be. They’re not fights, they’re disagreements,” she said. “It’s been the daughter I always wanted to have, and the relationship I always wanted to have with my daughter. She was here for my birthday in January. We had a wonderful time together.

“That’s all I ever wanted, was that kind of relationship with her, and to have it finally was just sheer joy. I mean, I enjoyed every minute of it, and she did too. If that’s what it took for Jami and I to get on the same wavelength, it’s worth it.”

Shapiro started a podcast called Grandma has ADHD. She and Armel wrote a book together, called “This Explains So Much, Understanding Undiagnosed ADHD.”

‘You got your ADHD lenses now’

Susan Richardson was diagnosed at age 63, after she happened to come across book about ADHD while she was going working on an art project.

“It’s like you got your ADHD lenses now, that you see things in a different way: You see the past, you see the future,” Richardson said. “You’re sort of sad because you think you’ve lost all those years, I mean you have, but now you see things differently, you see things clearly, you see who you are, so you get to live the way you’re supposed to for the first time.”

Richardson said had she gotten her diagnosis when she was younger, she would have written more poetry, which she now enjoys, and not have struggled so much to live up to societal standards of being a “great wife and mother with a beautiful house and wonderful meals and everything washed and put away, that doesn’t happen so much with me.”

ADHD in older people can often go unnoticed, said clinical psychologist Kathleen Nadeau, who has specialized in ADHD for more than 40 years.

“In many cases, it is just ignorance on the part of the medical community,” Nadeau said. For example, she said one of her clients, who is in his 70s, heard from his doctor that, “ADHD doesn’t exist after age 65.”