A work-from-home surprise: For some, solitude just feels better

Throughout the pandemic, there were really two work-from-home stories.

The louder one was grim. Never-ending workdays, as the living room or bedroom became the office. Interrupted meetings, as kids and pets and parents popped up. Inescapable bosses. Exhaustion and burnout.

Epidemiologists know anxiety and stress skyrocketed during this past year, but not for everyone. There was another, quieter story. The story of those who found unexpected relief working from home — relief from some unseen workplace vampire they hadn’t even known was eating away at them.

In the United States, the COVID-19 vaccines have reached more than half the adult population now. Infections and hospitalizations are plummeting. Every day, there’s less and less reason to stay out of the office.

Lots of people love working from home because they don’t have a commute, or they don’t have to wear pants. But a lot of us love it just for the sheer solitude.

Media office worker Amy is one of those people. She asked to go by her first name only — returning to the office is a hot-button issue in some workplaces these days.

“I liked people, right, I just don’t like all the work it takes to be around people,” Amy said. “So I hope I’ll be able to continue to create a balance.”

Amy described herself as an introvert who has learned to be extroverted. A skill she knows how to use, but has to work at. The pandemic was a break from the little bits of social interaction many of us never realized were so subtly stressful.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, does that person just not like me? I’ve worked here for two years, and they didn’t acknowledge me today,’” Amy said. “You know, ‘Did I say something weird at lunch?’ Whatever it is, it’s the social anxiety part of work. I don’t think any of us realized how much we were squeezing out of our mental sort of sponge until we’re home and get to feel it?”

It’s the constant anxious churn over stuff that doesn’t matter. Amy didn’t notice how much of a toll it was taking on her until it was gone — until she no longer had to wear what she calls “masks.”

“There are a lot of these social masks that we wear in the office, whether it’s code switching or clothes we wear or makeup, or how we present ourselves, that you don’t have to do in the privacy of your own home,” she said.

Amy wasn’t really herself at work.

“In the office, I’m loud, I’m aggressive, I’m noisy, I’m annoying, and I recognize now how much of that is related to anxiety,” Amy said.

It was all just a performance for people who might or might not have actually been watching. In the office, it can feel like eyes are always on you, especially in an open office.

“Oh my goodness, it makes it worse because there’s nowhere to hide,” Amy said.

She remembers the strange relief she felt when an office manager added a beautiful, merciful extra wall to her cubicle. Now, people could only see her from one direction.

“Do you know how much it helped me to have that little second wall there so I had a little cubby and I felt like I could hide out?” she said.

When we started working from home, we were suddenly no longer spending energy just being in some place with other people for hours every day.

Karin is an office worker in finance who also wanted just her first name used. “It just seemed like there were just too many channels of communication that I had to manage. And then that would just become very exhausting for me,” she said.

People in the office weren’t just a source of stress to her, they were … work.