A few years ago, a group of Pennsylvania state workers saw an opportunity to give rural communities some relief and stabilization. With support from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, they launched an initiative to transform how rural hospitals were paid.

The Pennsylvania Rural Health Model was established in 2019. It was an experiment to see if a new approach could relieve rural hospitals from some financial burdens and encourage them to invest in programs and services designed to keep rural residents healthy -— and out of the hospital.

Hospitals could use more of the money they receive from insurance providers, including Medicaid and Medicare, toward preventative healthcare instead of just being in the business of treating people when they are sick, said Janice Walters, CEO of the Rural Health Redesign Center, a state-funded nonprofit created to manage and run the experiment.

“We’re actually asking them to transform their healthcare delivery system away from sick care and start focusing on population health and wellness that the community needs,” she said.

Typically, the formula for how hospitals get paid goes like this: a patient comes in for care, doctors and nurses treat them with medication, testing or procedures, and insurance companies later pay the hospitals for each individual treatment – a model known as “fee for service.”

Hospitals need to see a high volume of sick people to get enough reimbursement income from insurance providers to cover their costs and stay financially afloat.

But what many healthcare providers say they want to do is keep people healthy, through health screening, nutrition education or other preventative services that keep people away from hospitals to begin with.

Under the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model, insurance providers, including Medicaid and Medicare, would pay the hospitals a lump-sum amount of money biweekly and monthly, regardless of the volume of patients they treated during that time. The aim was two-fold: first, that the hospitals could use that money to cover their costs and invest in preventative healthcare programs. Policymakers also hoped that by shifting away from the fee-for-service model and treating people before they became sick, healthcare costs at participating hospitals would rise more slowly, saving money for Medicare and Medicaid.

It would be a very different way to run a hospital. The hospital would get paid differently. They would have to file different kinds of paperwork. They would have to budget differently.

Walters and her colleagues spent hours driving across Pennsylvania meeting with hospital administrators, politicians, insurance providers, and doctors in rural communities, trying to convince them to participate.

A local hospital on life support

Bradford was once known as an oil boomtown, where workers suddenly flocked during Pennsylvania’s oil rush beginning in the mid-1800s.

The city’s population swelled to over 19,000 people by the 1930s. Companies like Zippo, the makers of pocket lighters, and W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company, which manufactured and sold pocketknives, established their headquarters in the area.

But as oil production slowed down, so did the town, and the population began to decline. About 7,500 people live in Bradford today. Bradford Regional Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford remain among the community’s largest employers.

The hospital made a big impression on Hardy when she first returned to Bradford in 1988 after college and living away for a couple years.

“I lived in Pittsburgh, I lived in Boston. I came back here and I was like, ‘Wow, we’re doing big surgeries,’” she said. “I was blown away by what this little hospital was doing.”

Her friend Ann Newcombe had already been working at the hospital as a registered nurse for about 10 years. At the time, the facility was independently owned and had about 200 inpatient beds.

“We did get a lot of money from the government and we were doing well,” Newcombe said. “As well as we could.”

By 2017, the hospital was dealing with many of the same challenges as its rural neighbors: declining populations and patient volumes, tighter budgets, higher overhead costs, more administrative work and a struggle to attract highly skilled healthcare workers.

Kaleida Health, a health system based in Buffalo, bought Bradford Regional Medical Center that year. Newcombe had doubts from the beginning that the move would make a positive impact on the city.

“We all saw the slow bleed coming,” she said. Sure enough, within eight years, several departments closed, training programs shrunk and health services were either cut or moved to the closest Kaleida-owned hospital, around 20 miles away across state lines in Olean, N.Y.

Concerned with long-term access to healthcare in the community, Hardy and others sounded an alarm.

“Grumbling started very early on,” she said. “I went to somebody and said, ‘If you don’t watch out, in 10 years, we’re not going to be here.’”

In 2021, Kaleida Health enrolled the medical center in the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model.

It was among 18 hospitals out of a total of 60 that were eligible across the commonwealth to take a chance on the model. Those that chose not to participate told researchers that they were making money and their revenues were growing, and they weren’t sure how the model would account for that if the budget is based on budgets from the previous years; that it would mean more administrative work, and that they could not use the funds on equipment. For those that participated, the hope was that the stable revenue would keep hospitals running, help them invest in preventative care, and ultimately save money by not having as many patients end up in the hospital.

But this past February, five years after participating in the rural financial experiment, Kaleida Health announced that it would close Bradford Regional Medical Center as an acute care hospital by this summer.

In a press release, health system president Don Boyd said that “federal funding cuts and long-standing financial pressures across the healthcare industry have accelerated the challenges we face and the decisions we are considering or have already made.”

The hospital would be converted into an outpatient health center instead, officials stated.

At the same time, Kaleida announced that they had invested $200 million into a “strategic plan” to “enhance patient care, strengthen the organization’s long-term sustainability and expand access to the care and services our community needs most,” officials stated in the release.

“Like other healthcare organizations, we must adapt and find innovative ways to move forward and continue delivering exceptional care,” Boyd said.

In May, the hospital officially closed all inpatient and emergency services.

Kaleida Health did not respond to WHYY’s multiple and repeated requests for information about what the hospital did under the model and how it spent or used those funds.

Residents said they’re left to wonder if the rural health model made any difference in the hospital’s fate. Did it bring new services to the area, even temporarily? Did the infusion of lump-sum payments help to delay the hospital’s demise — or did all the changes inadvertently speed it up?

“Did it help?” Hardy asked. “Was it worth it?”

Bradford residents face ‘David v. Goliath’ odds to save the hospital

Long-time native Margie Brown and McKean County Commissioner Marty Wilder have become leaders among a group of local residents fighting to save the hospital.

Brown, who teaches broadcast communications at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, spends part of the year in Florida, where her children and a grandchild now live. But her love for Bradford, its wooded areas and natural landscape in the Allegheny Plateau, prevents her from making a permanent move.

“I lived here my whole life,” said Brown. Her grandfather and uncle were doctors in nearby Coudersport, about an hour’s drive southeast. “I took it for granted that Bradford was a town that would always have a hospital.”

When Bradford Regional Medical Center began to downsize, Brown said it never occurred to her that the hospital might one day not exist.

“We were a little bit worried about what the changes might be, but I never thought it was going away for good,” she said.

But frustration about the deterioration of healthcare services was building in the community, said Wilder, who lives next door in Cordyn Township.

“I remember being in the line at the supermarket Tops – it’s like the meeting place in town,” she explained. “And a woman came up to me and said, ‘What are we going to do about it?’ And I’m like, ‘Do about what?’ She’s like, ‘the hospital.’ So, we started to look into it, and you find out how much they had already taken away.”

The situation inspired Wilder, Brown, and others to found Save Bradford Hospital, a local grassroots group dedicated to advocating for a full-service hospital and better healthcare access in the community.

The organization’s members have worked to create awareness about service changes at the hospital through a Facebook group. A flood of passionate residents posted concerns about the future of healthcare in their community.

They didn’t know what the hospital had done under the rural health model – and they wanted answers, too.

Advocates have tried to grab the attention of legislators and policymakers, in hopes they will push the state and federal government to move more urgently to address local service cuts and what they called a lack of transparency from hospital owners.

“I’ve watched Marty shove folders of papers in senators’ faces and representatives’ faces,” Brown said. “And I’d say, ‘Oh, have you heard back from …?’ No. Nothing.”

They quickly realized, Wilder said, that rural America would have to figure it out on its own.

“We have to do everything we can to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, because the help is probably not going to come like we want it to,” she said. “I think the people around here are perfectly cut out to do that. You have to be pretty independent and, I don’t know, stubborn, I guess, to be a resident around here.”

That grit, the women said, has helped. “Whether it’s going to make a difference at the end, I don’t know,” Wilder said.

Families face tough decisions as they lose a local lifeline

There are about 152 general acute care hospitals across Pennsylvania, including both smaller community hospitals and large high-level trauma centers, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

That number has shrunk from about 170 hospitals in 2015 as some facilities have closed, citing financial challenges and forcing patients to seek care elsewhere.

Many people already make lengthy trips to health centers in major cities for specialty care like cancer treatment and neurosurgery, which has never been available where they lived.

Retired registered nurse Anne Hardy was used to going to Pittsburgh for specialty care, both for her daughter when she was young and managing a chronic health condition, and later for her father, who had stage 4 kidney cancer at the end of his life.

“You had to go the distance,” she said.

But for many years, she had been able to reassure herself that at least Bradford Regional Medical Center and its emergency room was there for minor injuries, accidents and illnesses.

Until now, as the hospital’s emergency bay remains silent and empty since May 17.

Hospital owner Kaleida Health will transition the health campus into an outpatient and ambulatory care center, and encourage people to use the health system’s partner hospital about 20 miles away in Olean, N.Y. for other care.

Moving away is now the only choice Hardy and her husband have, she said. But it’s a devastating reality.

“Whenever I start to feel myself weakening, like ‘I don’t want to leave my home, I love the natural world around me,’ I just think, no,” she said. “It’s an intellectual decision. It’s of logic, not heart, and because I’ll make my home wherever. But it’s sad. This isn’t what I wanted for my town.”

The plan is to relocate just outside of Pittsburgh. She’ll still be in driving distance to family and it’ll be an easier destination for her adult kids to travel and visit.

It won’t be the same as living in a town where running into familiar faces and catching up with old neighbors or classmates is common, or in an area surrounded by lush greenery in the spring and rivers for fishing and swimming.

But Hardy said they try to look on the bright side. They’ll be within short driving distances to multiple full-service trauma hospitals and specialty care offices, they can take advantage of shopping at big-box warehouse clubs like Costco, and make quick trips into the city for shows and activities.

“And pretty sure if I look up, I can still see the stars,” she said.

This story was produced in partnership with the McGraw Center for Business Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.