The very first line in this research paper grabbed my attention: “If you are a medical professional and have been trained in a ‘civilised’ country you probably know next to nothing about the primate Homo sapiens and how they survive in the wild.”

Science papers don’t typically open up by saying: Not for nothing, all of you are clueless.



But that’s how Michael Tetley, a physiotherapist, opens what seems to be his first and only published paper on sleep and sleeping positions.

He goes on to tell an incredible story. He talks about growing up with tribal peoples in Africa, leading local troops into war in the ’50s and undertaking some 14 expeditions all over the world, and how all this taught him one thing: The peoples of the Western developed world, us, we’re sleeping wrong.

We’re sleeping in positions and on beds and pillows that cause us injury, and the answers to the myriad back and neck pains of middle and late adulthood can be found in nature — and in sleep.

The paper makes an argument that the best all-around position for sleep is this:

On your side, with one leg over top of the other, and, instead of on a pillow, your head rests on the crook of your arm.

The pictures in the paper are perhaps the most striking part. A gray haired man in his underwear is sleeping in different positions, some that look more like they’re in a yoga studio than in a bedroom.

That man is Michael Tetley himself. The paper explains he’s demonstrating sleeping positions taught to him by people in pre-industrial societies, remote tribes, and such, who were averse to having their photographs taken.

I wanted to talk to Tetley, but he looked like a grandfather in these photos, and the paper was published more than 20 years ago. I wasn’t sure he was still alive.

Turns out he is alive and well, 91 years old, and he’s still a practicing physiotherapist.

“Show me another animal in the world that retires,” he said, adding that he’d seen patients earlier that day.

Tetley hasn’t slept on what most of us would consider a proper bed in decades.

“I can sleep on concrete still now,” he said.



His bed is closer to a Japanese futon, five layers of compressed cotton, no pillow. He lives in England, but he sleeps the way he was taught to during a war I hadn’t even heard of that raged back in Kenya, where he was born.

The first surprise I got when I found Tetley was just the fact that he was still around and working. The second was that all these expeditions he mounted, all of his sleep research, he did it all completely blind. He had lost his sight to a bullet when he was 23 and a British Army officer. He said seven terrorists shot at him.

“And then tried to come and cut me up into little pieces,” he said.

One of his African soldiers stood over him and shot all seven.

“If I hadn’t been with him, I’d been dead cut up to pieces by now,” he said.



The people Tetley calls terrorists, others might call freedom fighters. They were known in their day as the Mau Mau, a secretive militant group whose legacy is controversial even now in Kenya. The Mau Mau Uprising sought an end to English colonial rule in the 1950s.

Tetley was born in Nairobi to English parents, and he spoke local languages, which made him useful to the British military.

There were the armed human threats, then there were the non-human ones.

“When you imagine Kenya nearly a hundred years ago, it’s completely different,” Tetley said. “If you’re out in the bush and you go to sleep on the ground, the last thing you want to do is put your head in a pillow because you can’t hear the lions and the hyenas coming. At one time, there were more [hospital] beds filled with lion and hyena bites than malaria. So, if you’re out in the bush, you want all your senses slightly awake all the time. And so, if you lie on your side with a crooked arm your lower ear isn’t blocked.”

Tetley says the African soldiers slept differently than their European counterparts, perfectly comfortable on the hard ground — not a pillow in sight.

“The first time I saw them sleeping on the ground in this position, I thought, well, I can’t do that,” he said. “But by the time I’d been with them several months, I was doing exactly the same thing.”

Sleeping this way, on your side, head in the crook of your arm seemed at first something you’d do just out of necessity. There are no beds out there, and you can’t afford to block your hearing with a pillow in case some predator comes by. But Tetley noticed eventually that it seemed to have these other benefits.

“My African troops — I was the only white man among them — they never seem to suffer with back problems and shoulder problems like the British troops that were alongside us, and that made me start wondering what is it that they’re doing?” Tetley said.

Something about the way his troops slept stuck with Tetley for years after the Kenya campaign. After losing his sight, he had gone to England and after despairing for some while on what he’d do next, his father advised him to learn physiotherapy.

That’s what Tetley did and, complementing what he learned in his modern clinical training, he started to apply lessons from his time in the African bush to help clients heal themselves, changing the way they slept to alleviate pain.

And as it turned out, the bullet that ended Tetley’s military career would do nothing to blunt his adventuring.

“I’ve been ever so lucky,” Tetley said. “If you’d ask me the things that I’ve done since I’ve been blind, I’d never believed you.”

Tetley has easily filled several bucket lists since losing his sight: He’s climbed Mount Everest, rowed a canoe with cannibals, pedaled a tandem bicycle some 500 miles across Kenya with a sighted partner guide — once outrunning a herd of elephants along the way.

“Suddenly, I heard my friend say, ‘For Christ’s sake, pedal like hell!’ We were weaving in and out between the elephants, and you could hear their tummies rumbling,” Tetley said. “We were so close.”

I’m surprised no one’s made a movie about this guy. But this wasn’t all for fun or kicks, there was always the research. Research he funded himself through his successful practice. He liked funding his own work, because it kept him independent, able to take risks, and follow his curiosity.

He asked everyone he met: How do you sleep?

”I’d ask them to put themselves in the position that they would normally sleep, then I’d have a quick feel what they were doing,” Tetley said.

He used his hands to get a sense of their positions, where their legs were, their arms, their heads.

“Sometimes, you have to be very careful if you ask ladies what they call sleeping positions they put themselves in,” he said.



He met Somali people who sleep with tiny stools under their heads.

“Which is 10 inches wide and 7 inches high. I’ve tried that, but I didn’t find it particularly comfortable, but at least it kept the sand out of your face,” he said.



In China, he found some people who slept with pillows made with bits of rock-hard shining jade.

“I thought it’s going to be very uncomfortable sleeping on jade, you know, which is a hard stone, but it’s very comfortable,” he said.

The jade stones allowed air flow, kept you cool. In his mind, these were all sleeping practices adapted to and governed by nature as opposed to a department store mattress and pillow sets.

“I think nature expects you to hurt every joint in your body sometime every day, and it corrects it every night when you sleep,” Tetley said. “And when you sleep on a firm mattress, you’ve got to breathe, which means the ribs have got to move. And if the ribs can’t move, like on the forest floor, for example, it kicks back against the spine and it resets the spine every day.”

So, what was the response to all this when Tetley published his paper over 20 years ago about all these alternatives to how most of us sleep?

“The British doctors thought it was crackers,” he said.



That’s U.K .slang for: They thought he was nuts.

“But I got emails from all over the world, from other doctors that had been trained in England but had gone around the rest of the world. They said It’s about time somebody pointed it out to them,” Tetley said.

I wondered how researchers would react to Tetley’s paper now, in 2022?

Science changes all the time. Old knowledge becomes new again. Ideas come in and out of fashion. I sent out some emails to medical centers, physical therapy practices, and universities.

I expected, quite honestly, not much of a response.