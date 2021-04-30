A COVID ‘second wave’ that never crashed. Should public health mislead if it saves lives in a pandemic?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

I remember very clearly the day I stopped totally trusting my city’s health commissioner. It was the last Tuesday in July of 2020, during a virtual press conference I was attending.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health had been doing pandemic briefings for months at that point. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley always popped up to do his rundown of the state of the virus for the week. This press conference was no different.

Except after the numbers and talk about trends, Farley said this: “So in summary, the second wave of the epidemic has now reached Philadelphia.”

And I just plain didn’t believe him.

The second wave was supposed to be the big one— federal health officials had warned it could dwarf the initial spring COVID-19 outbreaks. But Farley’s evidence seemed flimsy to me.

Basically, he made the case that “southern states reopened too quickly and too recklessly. There’s a second wave that started there and then is spreading north and east from there. That wave has now just arrived in Philadelphia.”

It seemed like nonsense to me: The virus sweeping across the country geographically like a physical, literal wave? I looked for some kind of data mapping that could back this up, and couldn’t find anything.

The numbers didn’t seem right either. Positive cases were up significantly, sure, but so too was testing. I did the math from the raw numbers Farley gave: Both testing and positive cases had gone up 47% precisely. That would indicate the situation was more or less stable — we were just detecting more of the virus that was always present.

But Farley stayed on this second wave idea, announcing indoor restaurant restrictions would have to continue. “The second wave has simply hit us right now,” he said.

His announcement lit up the airwaves, everyone had the same headline, some version of: Second wave of COVID is here. I didn’t feel comfortable writing a headline like that, so instead I emailed a Health Department spokesperson with a long fact-check that amounted to: I don’t buy it. There’s not much evidence the second wave has hit, that there even is one.

The spokesperson sent me a lengthy response, and the part that really struck me was right at the end. He said the media wants to point to an “impressive graph with rapidly rising cases to show people cases are rising.”

“Public health officials, however, have a vested interest in keeping those case counts as low as possible, so we never have to show one of those graphs again. Dr. Farley is warning people that we are starting to see hallmarks of a second rise in cases, and he’s doing everything in his power to stop that from happening,” the email continued. “We would rather call a slight rise in cases the start of a second wave than wait too long and have to deal with uncontrollable spread.”

A slight rise in cases? Hallmarks of a second rise in cases?

That sounded a lot different from what was said in the press conference to everybody else. It sounded to me like the Public Health Department was saying a second wave was here in order to scare people into behaving cautiously enough to avoid a true second wave.

I wanted a headline that said something like ‘No evidence for a second wave.’ The editor, though, went with “Is Philly experiencing a second wave?” (A little inside baseball: When a news headline asks a yes or no question, the answer is almost always no.)

I was pretty nervous about this at the time, like who am I to question the head of a major American city’s health department? To question a scientist protecting us from the pandemic?

But, as it turns out, I was right.

I asked Farley about this summer second wave at a later press conference, in September.

“Well, I definitely called it wrong,” Farley said. “Because I said that the case rates were likely to rise and they didn’t rise … they fell.”

There really was no second wave.

I asked did he worry his summer announcement would harm his credibility if a true second wave hit in the late fall or winter?

“As I said, I call it wrong then,” he said. “I think the lesson is that this is very unpredictable.”

That’s not the lesson I got.

I still believed COVID-19 was real, believed in masks and social distancing and all that. But I no longer believed our public health department — not completely.

Why speak with such certainty, with so little evidence, about something so scary? Was it a message we needed to hear to cancel that innocent get together with just a few friends?

I wondered if this kind of framing, truth-shaping to nudge us in one direction, was this just a part of public health?

Gilding the lily

Peter Sandman is a veteran risk communication expert — he was one of the academics that essentially created the field in the 1980s. I asked him about my experience.

“There are a lot of things about this pandemic that haven’t happened in a hundred years, but public health being misleading in order to get people to do the healthy thing? That’s not unique to this pandemic,” he said. “That’s absolutely typical.”

Sandman is retired now, sort of.

“By 2019, I was completely retired and then early in 2020, when COVID-19 reared its ugly head, it looked like a stupid time to be retired given that that’s something I worked on,” he said. “I’d worked on bird flu, I’d worked on swine flu. I’d worked on Zika. I’d worked on Ebola. It seemed stupid not to come back for COVID-19. So, I un-retired.”

Sandman has had a decades-long career as a risk communication consultant and academic working for all manner of big-name environmental, public health, government, and corporate outfits. Everyone from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to the World Health Organization, from ConocoPhillips to Procter & Gamble.

Over the years, he said, he’s noticed something about the folks he calls the good guys, the nonprofits and governmental organizations with good-for-society, altruistic goals — people like those in public health: They don’t mind exaggerating the case for their cause here and there.

They’re the good guys after all, their goals are good. They’re not trying to make a buck, they want to save us.

“You don’t feel like you’re misleading. You feel like you’re saving lives, you know,” he said. “And you are saving lives, and you are misleading. And the most interesting question, is that ok? Do we want a world in which public health people say things that aren’t strictly true when in their best judgment doing so will lead to better health outcomes?”

That’s been the big question of the pandemic for guys like Sandman. For governments and scientists, it’s been a yearlong exercise in critical global risk communication, and the stakes have maybe never been higher.

When Sandman talks about less-than-truthful public health messages, he’s referring most often to this one — in his mind – regrettable practice: “They gild the lily,” he said.

Gilding the lily means needlessly trying to improve an already good thing. He offered an anti-smoking example.

“One of the things that the Cancer Society endlessly says is corporations ought to do anti-smoking programs because your employees smoke, they get lung cancer, and that costs you a lot of money,” Sandman said.

He used to be on a public information committee for a state chapter of the American Cancer Society. At one point, they looked to an economic analysis to quantify how much money smoking employees cost their companies.

The problem: The analysis showed smoking could actually save employers money. Smokers died earlier than nonsmokers, so there were fewer years of medical coverage and pension payments.

“It’s grim, yeah, but it wasn’t like we were going to stop urging people to quit smoking, ’cause we want people to live as long as possible,” Sandman said. “But we should have stopped telling corporations that it was in their self-interest, because we had learned that it wasn’t.”

Cancer Society literature does still argue smoking cessation saves corporate money. To Sandman, it’s an example of gilding the lily. He thinks the perfectly true argument that smoking greatly increases your risk of a slow and painful death is powerful enough on its own.

Why stack the deck?

“They don’t trust the public,” Sandman said. “They think if you give a balanced argument, the public’s likely to screw it up. and the best way to get the public to make the right decision is to pretend it’s a no-brainer, and there’s no decision to be made.”

When public health doesn’t trust the public

But gilding the lily has risks. Sandman said that’s become painfully obvious during the pandemic.

Take the messaging about masks early in 2020. At that time, public health agencies knew for certain that hospitals would start running out of personal protective equipment. They also knew asymptomatic spread of the virus was possible.

“But they genuinely didn’t know how often it happens,” Sandman said.

It was an unknown. Masks might be useful for the public or might not, nobody really knew for certain.

“But that’s not what they say, what they said is, ‘Masks are useless in ordinary life,’” Sandman explained.

The former U.S. surgeon general actually said it in using caps lock: “STOP BUYING MASKS!” He said in a now-deleted tweet from Feb. 29, 2020: “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus.”

A more balanced message would have been: Social distance, stay home, and you’ll be safe enough. Don’t buy masks because hospital workers need them more right now.

The added messaging about the uselessness of masks — what fuels a great deal of mask denial to this today — that’s a gilded lily, Sandman said.

It’s still happening with vaccines, he said. You may have heard that the top three — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — are all 100% effective against death from COVID-19.

“You know, that’s true in the sense that in all three Phase 3 trials, nobody who was fully vaccinated after the period of time, when the vaccine kicks in completely, nobody died,” Sandman said.

When I talked to Sandman, it was after I had lucked into a super-early vaccination. My hospital just called me in out of the blue — I felt like I won the lottery. One hundred percent death-proof sounded great to me.

“But in the placebo groups, almost nobody died. I’m looking at the numbers here. I’ll give you the Pfizer number. Cause that’s the most stunning,” said Sandman. “In the vaccine group, nobody died; in the placebo group, also nobody died. So the argument that the Pfizer vaccine prevented death is exactly as strong as the argument that the pleaser placebo prevented death.”

There were actually some deaths in the placebo group, just from causes unrelated to COVID. So I was admittedly less jazzed about my ironclad vaccine after hearing that — and kind of stunned I somehow didn’t know this already.

“There’s nothing wrong with the vaccine. There’s nothing wrong with the trials. There’s something wrong with the sales pitch,” Sandman said.

The vaccines are highly effective. The reason the placebo group and vaccine group were so close is because the trials were so unusual. They didn’t run for that long — Operation Warp Speed and all — plus we were all social distancing and wearing masks while it was going on, really abnormal life patterns. Fewer people got the chance to be exposed to the virus and potentially die from it than may have been exposed to Disease X during another, longer vaccine trial pre-pandemic.

So should public health be touting the vaccines as 100% effective against death from COVID? And if they didn’t say that, would so many people still be lining up, so eager for an experimental shot on emergency use approval?

Holley Wilkin is a health communications professor at Georgia State University. I asked her about this message — that vaccines were 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 death, when the placebo had the same result as the real thing when it came to that.

Isn’t this misleading? Is it wrong?

A little, she said, but with a caveat.