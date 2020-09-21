Groundbreaking Researcher, Advisor and Leader Dr. Anthony S. Fauci to Receive Lifelong Learning Award from WHYY, Feb. 3
Published on September 21, 2020 12:00 amDownload File
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror-taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.
Published on September 21, 2020 12:00 amDownload File
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal