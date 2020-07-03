VIDEO: Frederick Douglass’ descendants deliver his ‘Fourth of July’ speech

    July 3, 2020
Five descendants of Frederick Douglass read his famous speech,

Five descendants of Frederick Douglass read his famous speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July." (NPR)

The U.S. celebrates this Independence Day amid nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms. In this short film, five young descendants of Frederick Douglass read and respond to excerpts of his famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” which asks all of us to consider America’s long history of denying equal rights to Black Americans.

A text version of the full speech is available here.

This video was inspired by Jennifer Crandall’s documentary project “Whitman, Alabama”. Visit whitmanalabama.com.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate