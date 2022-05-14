  • NPR

McConnell heads to Kyiv and becomes the latest U.S. official to meet with Zelenskyy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Senate Republicans to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv this weekend.(Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

LVIV, Ukraine — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joins a list of U.S. leaders who have visited Ukraine, heading a delegation of four Republican senators to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy described Saturday’s visit as “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress.”

Sens. Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso joined McConnell on this trip.

Other top U.S. officials to have met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine include:

  • State Secretary Anthony Blinken
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The meeting took place as Zelenskyy’s government announced it had forced Russian troops away from the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv.

