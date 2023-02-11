Donate

Everything to know going into this year’s Super Bowl

Mahomes and Hurts sit side by side onstage.

Jalen Hurts (left) of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center on Monday in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday, Feb. 12 in Phoenix in Super Bowl 57.

The official kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. And to help you prepare, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about the game, the prep and the aftermath with some help from our member stations KCUR in Kansas City and WHYY in Philadelphia.

Plus, along with the big game in Arizona, Sunday will also be Puppy Bowl 2023. Once again, dozens of adorable pups face off, as Team Ruff tries to defeat the 2022 champs, Team Fluff.

The Firsts

Donna Kelce stands between the two mascots for her sons' teams.
Donna Kelce (center), mother of Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, speaks on stage during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This game will be full of firsts, on and off the field.

The history

The game day prep

A close-up of George Toma.
Shown here at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, George Toma has had a hand in Super Bowl playing surfaces since the very beginning — the 1967 championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. (Greg Echlin/KCUR 89.3)

The Food

What to watch for during the game

As NPR’s Becky Sullivan explains,

This year’s matchup is a battle of heavyweights. Both teams finished the regular season atop the standings at 14-3. Both were the #1 seed in their conference. And now, both have won two playoff games to arrive here in the Super Bowl.

Here are five storylines to watch for a Super Bowl between heavyweights: the Chiefs and Eagles.

Plus: ‘He Gets Us’: A Kansas campaign spent $20 million on Super Bowl ads to rebrand Jesus Christ

The halftime show

A close-up of Rihanna, smiling.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

This year’s halftime headliner is the one and only Rihanna. Back in 2019, she turned down the gig in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick. Listen to It’s Been A Minute‘s Brittany Luse and Code Switch‘s Gene Demby discuss if Rihanna’s previous concerns were addressed and why she might need to step up to the mic.

And, in anticipation of the halftime show, check out WBEZ’s Making Rihanna series, which looks at the Barbadian national hero’s rise to stardom.

After the Game

Should the Eagles win:

Should the Chiefs win:

If the team’s 2020 victory party is any indication,, it will be quite the celebration in KC should the Chiefs take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year. Check out highlights from the 2020 parade here.

Either way:

