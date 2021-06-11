Source: Trump’s DOJ investigated Democrats on the Intelligence Committee

The Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple in 2018 in order to obtain the metadata of at least two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee, as well as their current and former staff, and even family, including a minor, a committee official tells NPR’s Ryan Lucas.

The story was first reported by the reported by The New York Times. The subpoena was part of an effort to find the source of leaks of classified information in the early years of the Trump administration. Ultimately, the data did not tie the committee to the leaks.

Apple informed the committee that the metadata had been seized after a gag order in the matter was lifted in May 2021. The committee contacted the Biden Justice Department, which informed them that the investigation had been closed, the committee official says.

The Justice Department declined comment.

Congressman Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, confirmed he was informed last month by the Justice Department that an investigation into his committee had been closed.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who sits on the panel, told CNN that he was notified that his data was seized.

The House Intelligence Committee was later instrumental in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Russia. Trump was ultimately impeached by the House as a result of that investigation.

Schiff, in a statement, said the revelation was yet another example of the politicization of the Justice Department under Trump, adding that he had sought an investigation into the inquiry.

“I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president,” he said.

News of the subpoena comes after it emerged that the Trump Justice Department secretly seized the phone records of reporters from the Times, The Washington Post and CNN in 2020.