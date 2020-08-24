Rain, surge and wind: How to understand your hurricane risk

Millions of Americans live in the potential path of a hurricane.

The good news is that hurricane and cyclone forecasts have gotten significantly more accurate in recent decades. The bad news is that climate change and population growth combine to make hurricanes more dangerous to more people.

And research suggests that people are confused by common graphics and warnings about where hurricanes are headed and how they’ll affect communities in their path.

Here are some basic principles you can use to avoid confusion when a hurricane is headed your way.

Storms are large

Figuring out whether you and your family are in the potential path of a hurricane is the first step. When a storm forms, the National Hurricane Center publishes a prediction map that shows where the hurricane is headed.

That map is often called the “cone of uncertainty.” It sometimes has a central line that shows the most likely path of the hurricane. Imagine that the line starts at the current location of the storm — somewhere over the water — and extends toward the land, showing you where the storm is likely to be in the coming hours and days.

But each location along the storm’s projected path is less and less certain, because it’s farther in the future. The storm could move slightly left or slightly right at any moment, and that changes where it ultimately makes landfall. The map illustrates that uncertainty with a shaded blob that shows the total area where the storm’s center is likely to fall.