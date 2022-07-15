Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, is dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73, the Trump family confirmed in a statement.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Donald Trump called his first wife “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

Ivana’s son Eric Trump commemorated his mother in a post on Instagram.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” Eric Trump wrote. “She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.”

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1976, ultimately divorcing in 1992.

She is survived by her three children with the former president: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

This story will be updated.