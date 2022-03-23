Hillary Clinton says she’s tested positive for COVID-19

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate is vaccinated and appears to be taking it in stride.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,” Clinton said, before urging others to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t already.

Clinton also noted former President Bill Clinton “tested negative and is feeling fine.” He is currently quarantining while Clinton recovers.

Meanwhile, Clinton said she is open to movie recommendations.

