Generac is recalling around 64,000 generators that pose a fire and burn hazard

Generac Power Systems announced it’s recalling around 64,000 portable generators that can malfunction and injure users. At least three severe burn injuries have been reported.

“The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards,” the company said in a press release.

The recall includes portable generator types GP15000E and GP17500E with various model numbers that can be found on Generac’s website. Both the unit type and model number are printed on the generator.

The Wisconsin-based manufacturer is urging consumers to immediately stop using the affected generators and contact the company for a free repair kit, which can take six to eight weeks to arrive.

Generac said it has gotten reports of at least 27 incidents of the recalled generators “overheating and pressurizing or expelling fuel when opened.”

Three of those incidents left people with severe burns.

The affected products were sold online and in person at home improvement and hardware stores from April 2011 through June 2023 and cost between $3,300 and $3,650, Generac said.

The recall was issued in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In May, the CPSC announced that Generac agreed to pay a $15.8 million civil penalty for failing to immediately report to the agency that 32 of its portable generator models had a defect that could crush or partially amputate users’ fingers.

Sales of both portable and permanent generators have surged in recent years, due in part to concerns over the power grid, climate change and even COVID.

But experts say it’s crucial to operate generators safely — such as not using the machines indoors or in partially-enclosed areas — to avoid the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.