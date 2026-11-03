File: Election workers prepare ballots for scanning at the City of Philadelphia Election Warehouse in North Philadelphia in November 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Millions of mail and absentee ballots were requested across the U.S. for the 2026 general election.

Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in (spoiler: you cannot return it to your polling place).

Below is information specific to each state:

📍 Pennsylvania

As of Tuesday morning, close to 85% of Pennsylvania mail ballots had been returned out of the more than 1.3 million requested.

Completed mail ballots must be received by a voter’s county election office or a secure ballot dropbox by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco and Philly can be found online.

If you have a Pennsylvania mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot (and the envelopes it came with) and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.

If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.

📍 New Jersey

Mail ballots sent through USPS must be postmarked by Election Day and received by a voter’s county election office on or before Monday, Nov. 9.

Mail ballots that aren’t postmarked must be received by a voter’s county election office or secure ballot dropbox by Thursday, Nov. 5, in order to count.

If you have received a New Jersey mail ballot but have not voted, you may vote with a paper provisional ballot at your polling place.

📍 Delaware

More than 29,000 absentee ballots were sent to voters in Delaware. As of Monday afternoon, around 68% had been returned, according to state election officials.

Completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by a voter’s county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Delaware voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it may vote at their polling location after informing a poll worker, who will contact the state Department of Elections to cancel the absentee ballot.