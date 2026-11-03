LIVE • Updated 17 minutes ago
Election 2026 live updates: Philly-area voters head to the polls, with control of Congress, Harrisburg at stake
Follow along for live special coverage of the 2026 general election, with reporting on the ground from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
What you need to know
- Election Day is underway: Polls are open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 8 p.m.
- Key voter info: Here’s what to know about major races, voter FAQs and more: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Delaware
- Counting the votes: Follow along for race results as they come in this evening: Pennsylvania | New Jersey | Nationwide
Election Day dispatches
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Still have your mail or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania, Jersey or Delaware? You can hand it in today
17 minutes ago
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What to know about Justice Department election monitors in Pa.
1 hour ago
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These are the major storylines we’re watching in Pa.’s midterm elections
1 hour ago
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Voters are headed to the polls across the Delaware Valley
3 hours ago
Millions of mail and absentee ballots were requested across the U.S. for the 2026 general election.
Still holding onto yours? There are several ways to turn it in (spoiler: you cannot return it to your polling place).
Below is information specific to each state:
📍 Pennsylvania
As of Tuesday morning, close to 85% of Pennsylvania mail ballots had been returned out of the more than 1.3 million requested.
Completed mail ballots must be received by a voter’s county election office or a secure ballot dropbox by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
Mail ballot drop-off locations for Bucks, Chesco, Delco, Montco and Philly can be found online.
If you have a Pennsylvania mail ballot but prefer to vote in person, bring your ballot (and the envelopes it came with) and surrender it to a poll worker. Once you’ve surrendered your mail ballot and signed a declaration, you can cast a regular ballot.
If you requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive one, head to your polling place and ask for a provisional ballot. After Election Day, officials will verify you didn’t already vote by mail and count your ballot.
📍 New Jersey
Mail ballots sent through USPS must be postmarked by Election Day and received by a voter’s county election office on or before Monday, Nov. 9.
Mail ballots that aren’t postmarked must be received by a voter’s county election office or secure ballot dropbox by Thursday, Nov. 5, in order to count.
If you have received a New Jersey mail ballot but have not voted, you may vote with a paper provisional ballot at your polling place.
📍 Delaware
More than 29,000 absentee ballots were sent to voters in Delaware. As of Monday afternoon, around 68% had been returned, according to state election officials.
Completed mail or absentee ballots must be received by a voter’s county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.
Delaware voters who requested an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it may vote at their polling location after informing a poll worker, who will contact the state Department of Elections to cancel the absentee ballot.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will send election monitors to Philadelphia as well as Allegheny, Luzerne and Lehigh counties, according to a letter sent to state officials. The agency did not specify exact locations.
The letter said that the monitoring will be conducted “in the same way as in the past,” with monitors there only to “observe and take notes.”
The Trump administration previously sent monitors to several states during their primary elections and, in August, announced plans to send more than 1,000 monitors to jurisdictions across the country for the general election.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt responded to questions about the federal poll monitors.
“The Pennsylvania Department of State expects everyone working in, voting in and observing polling places to follow all state and federal laws,” he said.
Is this out of the ordinary?
It’s not uncommon for the federal government to deploy election monitors. Since the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1965, the DOJ has regularly sent election monitors, typically lawyers with the Civil Rights Division, to guard against voter suppression resulting from racial discrimination and other illegal activities.
Democratic and Republican administrations have since used monitors to assess compliance with federal voting rights laws. Monitors have also been deployed to ensure local districts adhere to provisions in the Help America Vote Act, which was passed in the wake of the 2000 presidential election and required them to modernize and update voting processes.
Under President Joe Biden, the department announced monitoring in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states for the 2022 midterms and 86 jurisdictions in 27 states for the 2024 presidential election. During President Donald Trump’s first administration, the department announced monitoring in 44 jurisdictions across 18 states for the 2020 election.
Other institutions, such as political parties and civil rights organizations, also regularly station election monitors to polling locations.
Although monitoring itself is routine, this year’s expansion has drawn concern from voting rights advocates and state officials about the program’s staffing and potential use. Part of that stems from comments by President Donald Trump that he could send agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to polling locations.
The White House denied it had any plans to send uniformed agents to polling locations, but several civil rights groups have sued to ensure that the administration doesn’t send armed agents.
» READ MORE: Federal election monitors are coming to polling places in Philly and other Pa. counties. Here’s what you need to know
Eyes are once again on Pennsylvania as voters across the country cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections.
Pennsylvania voters, in particular, will play a sizable role in deciding the future of Washington, D.C., in addition to which party will wield power in Harrisburg.
Here are major storylines we’re watching this Election Day:
These Pa. races could change the balance of power in Washington
Pennsylvania boasts four toss-up congressional races where Democrats are hoping to flip seats held by Republicans. Democrats only need to win three seats to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, giving the commonwealth a prominent role in their effort.
In Bucks County, County Commissioner Bob Harvie is hoping to oust U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who is running for his sixth term. First-term incumbents U.S. Reps. Ryan Mackenzie, of the Lehigh Valley, and Rob Bresnahan, who represents Scranton, are being challenged by former firefighter Bob Brooks and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti. And in Harrisburg, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is facing a rematch against former TV journalist Janelle Stelson, who lost by 1% of the vote in 2024.
Pa. Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of state government
WHYY News is also following the battle for control of the levers of state government.
At the top of everyone’s ballot is the race for governor pitting incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity. While Shapiro boasts a high level of job approval and polls favor his victory, Republicans hope Garrity’s status as the record-holder for the most votes in Pennsylvania history will translate to electoral success today.
Tuesday will also decide whether the state legislature remains divided between the two parties or if Democrats will accomplish the elusive trifecta: the governor’s office, the state Senate and the state House of Representatives. To do that, they must flip three state Senate seats, while defending their own seats, and three area seats may determine whether that happens.
In Bucks County, Republican state Sen. Frank Farry is facing off against Bucks County clerk of courts and former town supervisor Eileen Hartnett Albillar. In one of the most competitive races across the commonwealth, Tracy Pennycuick is hoping to fend off former teacher Christopher Thomas, a Democrat, and Green Party nominee Michael Schonewolf. And a bit farther north, Republican Sen. Jarrett Coleman is seeing a rematch against Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley.
Democrats must also maintain or expand their majority in the state House, which isn’t a given with several Democrats holding seats in districts President Donald Trump won in 2024. Locally, that could be decided by races in collar counties.
In Bucks County, Democratic incumbent state Rep. Brian Munroe is facing a challenge from Republican Mike Murphy, and Republican incumbent state Rep. Joe Hogan is facing Democrat Kristin Egan. And in a district straddling Chester and Delaware counties, Republican incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams is up for a rematch with Democratic candidate Elizabeth Moro.
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast ballots in the 2026 general election. Polls open at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, and at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Polls will close at 8 p.m.
Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following key races across the Delaware Valley as well as the fight for party control of Pennsylvania’s legislature and Congress.
As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.
Here’s your midterm voter game plan, whether you live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware:
Pennsylvania
- Your one-stop shop: Have questions about the midterms? WHYY News’ voter hub has the answers.
- Voter FAQs: Looking for candidate breakdowns, election logistics and more? Check out WHYY News’ Pa. voter guide.
- Governor’s race
- Here’s what to know about the race between Josh Shapiro and Stacy Garrity.
- Here’s where Shapiro and Garrity stand on the economy, health care and more.
- Key races to watch: Find out who’s running for which races, and what they stand for.
- Bucks County: 1st Congressional District · 6th Senate District · 142nd House District · 144th House District
- Berks and Montco: 24th Senate District
- Chesco and Delco: 160th House District
- Balance of power: These state House and Senate races could change the balance of power in Harrisburg.
- Voting by mail: Here’s what to know about filling out and returning your ballot.
- Counting the votes: Follow along with WHYY as Pennsylvania race results come in this evening.
New Jersey
- Your one-stop shop: Have questions about the midterms? WHYY News’ voter hub has the answers.
- Voter FAQs: Looking for candidate breakdowns, election logistics and more? Check out WHYY News’ New Jersey voter guide.
- Key races to watch: Find out who’s running for which races, and what they stand for.
- U.S. Senate: Cory Booker vs. Justin Murphy, Veronica Fernandez and Joanne Kuniansky
- U.S. House
- 1st District: Donald Norcross vs. Damon Galdo
- 2nd District: Jeff Van Drew vs. Zack Mullock and Ramon Mora Jr.
- 3rd District: Herb Conaway vs. Michael McGuire, Steven Welzer and Ryan Michael Kelly
- 4th District: Chris Smith vs. Rachel Peace
- 7th District: Tom Kean Jr. vs. Rebecca Bennett
- Counting the votes: Follow along with WHYY as New Jersey race results come in this evening.
Delaware
- Your one-stop shop: Have questions about the midterms? WHYY News’ voter hub has the answers.
- Voter FAQs: Looking for candidate breakdowns, election logistics and more? Check out WHYY News’ Delaware voter guide.
- Races to watch: Find out who’s running for which races, and what they stand for.
- U.S. Senate: Chris Coons vs. Mike Katz
- U.S. House: Sarah McBride vs. Joseph Arminio
- State treasurer: Ted Lauzen vs. Mike Ramone
- Attorney general: Kathy Jennings vs. David Graham
- Changing tides?: Progressives are positioned to gain seats in the midterms after ousting incumbent lawmakers.