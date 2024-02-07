Will SCOTUS Keep Trump Off the Ballot?, Mrs. Doubtfire’s Opening Night
On Thursday, justices hear oral arguments about whether former President Trump can be excluded from the Colorado ballot because of his role in the January 6th insurrection.
One of the biggest election-related cases in decades will come before the Supreme Court on Thursday. Justices will hear oral arguments about whether former President Trump can be excluded from the Colorado ballot because of his role in the January 6th insurrection. University of Pennsylvania Law professor Kermit Roosevelt walks us through the case and the constitutional issues at stake.
The hit Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire opens on Wednesday at the Academy of Music, with a real-life South Philly husband and wife in the leading roles. We’ll talk with Tony-nominee Rob McClure, who plays Daniel and Euphegenia Doubtfire, and actor Maggie Lakis, in the role of Daniel’s ex-wife Miranda Hillard.
