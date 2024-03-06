Why Is Gambling Everywhere? Casinos, Online Sports Betting, Corner Stores

The temptations of gambling are becoming more accessible to a wider variety of people. People are now playing at casinos, on their phone and even at their local corner store. Ryan Briggs, reporter at the Inquirer, joins us to discuss the legal loopholes of corner store machines and how Philadelphia is trying to push back against legislation from Harrisburg.

And, we talk about the broader issue of gambling addiction with Josh Ercole of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA, and Holly Sawyer, Director of Masters in Addictions Counseling at Drexel University. We also talk with Dave Yeager, a U.S. Army veteran who is recovering from gambling addiction.