The Underdog: Conductor – Michah Gleason
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Micah Gleason takes us on a journey from her younger years through her wonder years. Starting her classical career after high school allowed her to find her true potential. Today she’s taking over the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall as a conducting fellow—conducting works by Julia Perry, Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire,” and some special guests along the way.
