The Rise in Deadly Driving in America, National Political Roundtable

Road fatalities have been on the decline for decades — until now. A surge in dangerous and reckless driving since the start of the pandemic is a lingering and worrisome trend causing an increase in deaths across the U.S. and our own region. Why are American drivers so deadly? We’ll talk to Matthew Shaer, contributing writer at The New York Times Magazine.

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus by a landslide, and now, it’s on to New Hampshire. With a rematch of the 2020 presidential race looking more likely than ever, we’ll talk about the issues plaguing voters, the struggles undermining both parties, and what it will take to capture critical swing states like Pennsylvania. Our guests are Christopher Nicholas, republican political & public affairs consultant at Eagle Consulting, and Mark Nevins, democratic campaign strategist with The Dover Group.