Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88. In his 12 years of leading the Catholic Church, he gained a nonconformist reputation. He broke from tradition on politics and world issues by supporting the rights of refugees and migrants, criticizing populist ideology, giving special attention to climate change and sympathizing with LGBTQ people — stating that they may be blessed.

In 2015, Francis visited Philadelphia and celebrated mass on the Ben Franklin Parkway as part of the World Meeting of Families. For more than a decade, his papacy was celebrated as ‘progressive’ by some, but denounced as antithetical to Catholic tenets by others. He revealed a widening rift in the church in America and around the world by members and clergy alike.

On this episode of Studio 2, we look at the life, legacy and historic papacy of Pope Francis.

Guests:

Michael Moreland, Professor of Law and Religion at Villanova University

Massimo Faggioli, Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Villanova University