    Episode 8: The Eternal Chameleon

    Air Date: September 13, 2022
    Listen 1:16:34

    Gary Davis wanted to leave England and all of his troubles there behind. Eventually, he reconnected with an American investor, somebody he thought could reclaim the serum, gain legitimacy for it in the US — and perhaps keep the circling sharks at bay. The new effort to bring the serum to market would end up being his last.

    Grant checks into this American investor, who turns out to be a wealthy and powerful man from Texas. His business ventures have attracted legal scrutiny yet appear to have left him relatively unscathed. We find financial fraud, a suspicious suicide, ties to a fervent religious cult, and perhaps connections to federal intelligence agencies. Is this man still actively pushing a drug treatment based on the goat serum long after the doctor’s death? And how will he react to new questions about Gary Davis all these years later?

    Serum

    Serum

    A Black doctor, a potential cure for AIDS, and the quest to find out what happened to it. A limited run podcast production of WHYY's The Pulse and Local Trance Media.

