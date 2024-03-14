Studio 2 LIVE from the Museum of the American Revolution

Look around the city and you see the buildings, bridges and art from past American independence anniversaries – Fairmount Park, the Ben Franklin Bridge, and the Love Sculpture. We get a sneak peek at the city’s plans for the Semiquincentennial with Danielle DiLeo Kim, Executive Director of Philadelphia250, the organization planning Philadelphia’s 250th anniversary.

We’re broadcasting live from the Museum of the American Revolution and taking a trip back in history. With the 250thanniversary of our nation’s independence less than two years off, we wondered how has the idea of the American Revolution changed over the years. We’ll talk about the radical ideas and the radical people who came up with them more than two centuries ago and how they’re still shaping who we are as a nation. Our guests are Scott Stephenson, president and CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution, Michael Idriss, manager of the African American Interpretive Program and Emma Hart, the Richard S. Dunn Director of The McNeil Center for Early American Studies.