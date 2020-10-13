“I Am Me”

“I Am Me” by Seraiah Frazier is an anthem for the young people in Black community to love who they are unapologetically!

Seraiah Frazier is a national performer, activist & founder of Seraiah Nicole Creations, LLC. Her debut album “The Truth Is” is a combination of poetry, hiphop and soulful vocals that speak truth to power.

This creative & performing artist delivers vitalizing vocals, powerful poetry & passionate interactive performances; all while organizing & capturing Philadelphia’s Black arts community with Light Open Mic & Serai’s Eyes.

Seriah states “The creator of all things, God, has given gifts to us all. It is my duty to use my gift to acknowledge God & encourage the world.”