    Seraiah Frazier

    Air Date: October 13, 2020

    “I Am Me”

    “I Am Me” by Seraiah Frazier is an anthem for the young people in Black community to love who they are unapologetically!

    Seraiah Frazier is a national performer, activist & founder of Seraiah Nicole Creations, LLC. Her debut album “The Truth Is” is a combination of poetry, hiphop and soulful vocals that speak truth to power.

    This creative & performing artist delivers vitalizing vocals, powerful poetry & passionate interactive performances; all while organizing & capturing Philadelphia’s Black arts community with Light Open Mic & Serai’s Eyes.

    Seriah states “The creator of all things, God, has given gifts to us all. It is my duty to use my gift to acknowledge God & encourage the world.”

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

