This is the second of three episodes in the 2022 season of WHYY's podcast "Schooled," which tells the inside stories of people in our K-12 education system.

Avi Wolfman-Arent: Typically, about 8% of teachers leave the profession every year — but, recently there has been a lot of talk that this number is on the rise. There was a national survey from The National Education Association, which is a teachers’ union, and it raised a lot of alarm bells — because it said that more than half of the teachers they surveyed were looking to quit sooner than they had planned.

The union’s president called it a “five alarm crisis.”

So, we reached out to teachers in the Philadelphia region on social media — asking if they were tired of teaching and ready to quit. And soon, our inboxes were flooded with responses from teachers who said basically, “I want out.”

And their reasons were a little bit surprising, because it was not so much the pandemic itself — but more what the pandemic had made them realize.

This is “Schooled.” I’m Avi Wolfman-Arent.

Now, of course, it’s a long road from wanting out to actually leaving — but reporter Jad Sleiman wanted to get a better sense of why teachers are thinking about quitting.

And so he connected with two teachers who were on the brink — and got their stories.

Here’s Jad.

Jad Sleiman: I graduated from a public high school in southern West Virginia in 2007. Our schools left a lot to be desired. I remember at one point both the floor and ceiling tiles were removed because they contained asbestos. They stayed removed all year. Fluorescent lights hung from wires in the hall. I remember being taught, in a 10th-grade science class, that the moon landing was fake, something I believed well into my twenties and brought up at parties. “See how the flag is waving even though there’s no wind? How come you don’t see any stars?”

But I also remember my teachers, for the most part, were genuinely happy people who enjoyed their classrooms and their work. And I can’t remember a single teacher — not one — ever quitting.

Aside from bittersweet retirements here and there, no one ever left. In fact, it was pretty common for a teacher to talk about having someone’s mom or dad in their class a generation ago. Sat in the same seat, that kind of thing.

So why are so many teachers now thinking about quitting?

I’ve seen a lot of headlines blaming COVID. Teachers are stressed out about enforcing mask rules, scared of catching COVID, or of catching hell from parents who aren’t scared of COVID.

But in talking with teachers this year I have found that COVID seems to be the least of their concerns. When you promise teachers anonymity they don’t talk about masks. They talk about being crushed by these two relentless forces: A ballooning school administration from above and out-of-control students from below.

I started talking to teachers in the winter of this year. The days were still very short, but the school days seemed very long to them. And I’m focusing this story on two teachers. I checked in with them frequently as they figured out whether they were going to leave or stay — whether this year would be their last as a teacher.

One works at a charter school, the other at a regular public school. One is fairly new to the job, the other has over a decade’s experience.

They’re not representative of Philly teachers or teacher demographics nationally. And of course, when you talk to people on the verge of quitting — they’re gonna give a pretty grim portrait of what the job is like. But I think they do paint in a missing corner of what teaching is really like in 2022 and why it’s become unbearable for so many.

The younger one, who teaches at a charter, we’re calling him Rodney. It’s been his last day on the job more days than he can count.

Rodney: Maybe once a month I’ll come home and be like, “That was my last day.” And they’ll go back in the next day because, A) that’s your job, and B) you can’t let those kids down. I’ve had situations like that so far in my career already where I come home and I’m juiced. I got nothing left. And I say, ‘That was it, right? That was my last day.’ And then I’m back in on Monday doing the same thing. Because who else is going to be there for them and are they going to care as much?

JS: He doesn’t want his class to be one of those revolving doors, where new teachers come and go, chewed up and disillusioned leaving the kids feeling abandoned or unimportant like they and school don’t matter. Rodney’s dad was a teacher and he followed in his footsteps, thinking, “Hey, it’s stable work people and you get to help people.” But while he’s had plenty of last days, the good days for Rodney have been harder to find.

R: I think a better question than “what is a good day” would be like, “When was the last day that you weren’t exhausted at the end of it?” The last day I wasn’t just completely drained and tapped.. just the nature of teaching is exhausting. But then also having to manage these outsize behaviors, these, you know, things that would be, you know, if you heard them on the street, they’d be the most shocking thing you heard in a month.

JS: He’s talking about the students. For Rodney, the worst part of being a teacher is the way the students behave.

R: The one thing I don’t think people understand is that the easiest way to get rid of a charter school teacher is just to act out. You know, I was at a school one year earlier on. The kids really decided they didn’t like me and they basically, whenever the principal was around, they would start bugging out and freak out. They would do their worst, most unmanageable behavior.

JS: This kind of thing, It’s something he says teachers don’t like talking about, it’s unsavory — a bit like blaming the kids for a divorce.

R: And then when the principal came in, they would literally say stuff like, “Hey, Mr., you know, whatever your name is, can’t manage us.” Like they, they know the language. You know what I mean? That’s the weirdest part.

JS: He says compared to teachers, the students have become very powerful and they know it. To be clear, he doesn’t actually blame the kids for their behavior, not completely. Instead, he points to a system that allows them to behave the way they do.

R: There’s no kid who was born bad. It’s what kids sustain. It’s what kids grow up with. It’s what kids learn to tolerate. And it’s what kids learn to be acceptable or what they can get away with.

JS: Schools nowadays he says don’t want to be the school that suspends students. They don’t want to kick kids out of school and risk pushing them into a prison pipeline. Rodney is sympathetic to that. He is an unabashed, bleeding-heart-lefty type.

But he says this aversion to real discipline means the kids get basically free license to do what they want. They know it and, well, they’re kids. Of course, they’re gonna act out.

R: I think there’s sort of an intentional blindness to why teaching is hard. And whenever you see people … and to be specific, this is how it’s been presented to me. The mystery of burnout. There is no mystery. This job is mentally, spiritually, and emotionally taxing in a way that is basically indescribable and in a way that most teachers don’t want to discuss.

JS: Rodney is still pretty new to the job, he’s only a few years in. And I wondered if maybe he hasn’t yet developed the savvy it takes to succeed as a teacher in the inner city.

But, the other teacher I spoke to, the older, more experienced one who works at a public school, we’re calling him Jason. He told me horror stories about kids’ behavior as well.

Jason: I had a male student sitting in class with his girlfriend. And for some reason, drama is drama. He decided that in the middle of class he was going to start punching her. I just put myself between them, you know, willing to take whatever I took in order to make sure she was safe. And then he lunged at her again. And all I did is just gently put my hand on his chest and said, “You need to go walk it off. Go take a walk.” And he grabbed my thumb and proceeded to try to break it. He was twisting it up kung-fu style like you’d see in the movies.

JS: The kid eventually let go

J: I have no desire to harm a student. I have no desire to retaliate or anything like that. But there was a brief moment in my head where I thought, “What? What next?”

JS: It was a scary moment but what happened next as the kid was being led away by another staffer was worse.

J: And the kid saw me and turned around and knew that I had, quote, “ratted on him” and told me when, where, and how and with what he was going to shoot me after school.

My only response was, thanks for telling me when and where. I just won’t be there now.

JS: Jason’s been a teacher for over a decade. This incident happened during year two. And believe it or not, this represented the good old days. The kid was suspended, came back under a week later and the class moved on.

J: I have never and will never press charges against a student. I can’t find it within me to want to do something like that to a child, no matter what happens.

JS: Jason wasn’t fazed by this whole thing, not really. He sought out a tough school with tough kids. This is exactly what he wanted in a lot of ways.

J: My heart has always been for the damaged and the ones that get overlooked and tossed away and who are often misunderstood and everybody’s first response is to punish. In my first year teaching, a veteran teacher said, “If you’re in the district for more than five years, you’re going to lose one student to gun violence at least.” And I’ve been in the district for seven years, and I’ve now lost count of the number of students I’ve lost to gun violence. And to me, those are the kids that I think inspire me to continue. Or at least have inspired me in the past to continue because I think every interaction I have with a student could be potentially my last.

JS: Jason is a bit cagey about it, but he hints at having a pretty rough upbringing himself. He told me he was homeless for a while as he put himself through school to become a teacher.

He knows how to deal with tough kids and he has a lot of sympathy for them, even the ones who try to physically hurt him. What he can’t deal with is what he says the school administration — the lack of discipline and consequences — has allowed kids to become.

J: This may sound weird, but the most hurtful thing and one of the most upsetting things to me that really, really has done me in this year is when you’re standing six inches from a student who’s doing something they shouldn’t be and repeatedly saying their name over and over and over again, trying to get their attention, not yelling or anything like that, not doing anything out of the ordinary other than, “Hey, can you get back on task” type of attitude, and they literally look past you.

JS: A teacher he says is no longer any kind of authority figure. Like Rodney’s students, the ones Jason is teaching have recognized a system they can game.

J: Students are using the principal’s names as threats. You know, they’ll curse me out and they’ll say, “I’ll go get the principal for you. You want me to get the principal so she can straighten you out?” You know. So it’s like there’s no humanity left in it.

JS: Jason says in his school, as he suspects is the case in many in the district, the teacher has become the least powerful person in the building. He thinks it stems from some well-intentioned ideas, things like restorative justice. That’s a practice that asks for dialogue between parties in a conflict instead of punishments, or draconian discipline. Doing this right, the experts say, takes quite a lot of time and effort.

J: With this restorative justice and restorative practice and these wonderful ideas that are poorly executed, it puts teachers and students on an equal playing ground. If a student is offended, and this has happened this year in my school, if a student is offended by something a teacher asks them to do, even if it’s a homework assignment or a classwork assignment, if they’re offended by the fact that they have to do it, not by the content of it, not by the whatever the, you know, it’s not a critical race theory thing, it’s literally they just don’t want to do the assignment and it offends them. And they say something to the teacher and the teacher is authoritative back, not in a mean way, but just in a, “No. Sit down. We’re not going to have this discussion. I’m an adult. I’m not going to go round and round with you.” That student can then go to administration, and tell them that the teacher wasn’t communicating with them in a proper way because they, quote, “shut them down and didn’t hear their voice.”

JS: At which point Jason says, it’s off to a restorative practice meeting where the parents and the student and everyone else tell the teacher all the ways they were wrong.

Jason says it’s become easy to make mistakes as a teacher. He recently got a new principal who’s always on the prowl for any kind of misstep.

J: This principal will look for essentially ten things wrong with each grade book check that she does. And it doesn’t matter if there are ten things wrong or not, she will make stuff up and find ten things wrong.

JS: The principal, or principals — some teachers actually have multiple principals in charge of them — can search long and wide for mistakes because these grade books aren’t books anymore. They’re Google Classroom.

Every test homework assignment and worksheet — it’s digital and searchable.

J: She went into a single student, went through every single assignment that that student had done, not on gradebook but the actual assignments on Google Classroom, and essentially in her mind regraded them based upon what she thought should be done, and then questioned me about every single assignment that this student had done, why I gave them that particular grade.

JS: He feels like he’s everyone’s punching bag. The students who pretend he’s not there, running roughshod on his class. The people in the administration who watch him through a microscope.

J: It’s — at this point, I spend less of my time actually teaching and the vast majority of my time justifying what I’m going to be teaching and justifying how I’m planning it and then justifying how I’m delivering it and then justifying how I’m grading it. I have to justify my existence every step of the way.

JS: Jason feels like the job he’s doing now, it’s not teaching. He’s not sure how much longer he can make it. During our conversation in March, I asked him, “Do you think you’ll quit this year?”

J: I’ll be honest with you, It’s even hard to say out loud, but the answer is yes. And even when I get asked that question, I still have to pause and think, “Wait, what? What am I going to say? Am I going to say this out loud?”

JS: I read a lot about the stress teachers were feeling from the pandemic but the way Jason describes it, the pandemic showed him how much stress he was under.

The work-from-home months were a kind of bliss, a break he didn’t know he needed.

J: And I think having that hiatus for a little while is weird, as it sounds, not having that disrespect in front of you and that there’s classroom management issues and behaviors and not having admin have access to you physically and digitally. I think for me, when I returned to the real world, so to speak, it was like getting punched in the face.

JS: I came into this story thinking maybe the pandemic was just the straw that broke the camel’s back, one more thing that teachers had to deal with that wasn’t part of what they got paid for.

I was really surprised to learn from both of these teachers that the pandemic wasn’t a factor at all. That the biggest problem is that they have less control over the classroom, while being asked to accomplish more. And that’s been building for years.