Roosevelt Blvd Subway, Ozempic, Studio 2 Trivia

The Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is getting a more serious look from City Council for the first time in over 100 years, in the aftermath of Sunday’s I-95 bridge collapse in Northeast Philadelphia. We’ll talk with Jay Arzu, doctoral student in City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design and an advocate for the subway, whose recent piece in Billy Penn suggests a cost-effective and streamlined design.

Medications for diabetes and obesity-related illnesses like Ozempic and Wegovy are increasingly being used off-label as miracle weight loss drugs. We’ll talk about the trend, how it impacts body standards and some potentially healthier ways to reframe our thinking about weight.

Tonya Pendleton has a list of things to do, and we have a new trivia contestant. If you want to be next, call the producers to say why you’d be a great trivia guest: 215-351-0525.