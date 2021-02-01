Regional Roundup: 2/1/2020

On this week’s Regional Roundup, Camden County Superintendent KATRINA MCCOMBS tells us why she decided to make the difficult decision to close four schools, affecting roughly 1,200 students. Then, PATRICK HARKER, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia who will give us his outlook on the local and national economy as the new year begins, the pandemic continues, and a new Presidential administration comes into power. We’ll also talk with Reading Terminal Market’s new General Manager ANNIE ALLMAN about what she expects for the future of Philadelphia’s beloved market. Finally, Philadelphia Inquirer sports writer MIKE JENSEN tells us about the life and career of legendary Temple University basketball coach John Chaney, who died on Friday.