    Episode 6: Poster Boy

    Air Date: August 30, 2022
    Listen 38:55

    Where are the people Gary Davis treated with the serum? Why is nobody who took it willing to talk? A very cagey former patient finally agrees to meet with Grant, under several specific conditions: Only if it rains, only if Grant comes to visit him in his very small town, and only if they can talk where no one else can hear them. The stranger finally pulls up in his pickup truck, at a tumbleweed intersection in rural Oklahoma, windows tinted too dark to see him. And his story is even weirder than all the conditions may have suggested.

    Brought to you by Serum

    Serum

    A Black doctor, a potential cure for AIDS, and the quest to find out what happened to it. A limited run podcast production of WHYY's The Pulse and Local Trance Media.

