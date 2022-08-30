What little faith I had left in fate had been washed away at the top of the Great Salt Plains Lake Dam near Jet America…I was certain I had been coaxed out there by a cowboy with nothing but stories…wild stories…

By then, I thought my search for some long lost time capsule to help me make sense of Gary Davis and his serum was a lost cause.

And then, at home, I pop in this DVD and the first fuzzy image of an Oklahoma sunrise appears.

Narrator: For the last three years, doctors have been treating him with the latest drugs. But these drugs only control they do not cure. And recently, the side effects have become unbearable.

And I realize…I didn’t need a time capsule hidden away by the doctor…not anymore…because I had just dug up a Rosetta Stone.

Footage from decades ago – incomplete but essential – answers to one slice of this story that might just help decipher the whole.

And at the center of it all…this cowboy from Jet: Tommy Farnsworth.

Narrator: However, far from giving up hope, Tommy now thinks he can be cured.

TF: This has given me a second chance. Second chance at getting my whole life back…

From WHYY’s The Pulse in Philadelphia and Local Trance Media, this is SERUM. I’m Grant Hill.

I had driven out west to Tulsa to meet the doctor’s family…and hopefully find someone who believed the serum cured them…maybe discover who gave Rocky Thomas more serum…

Then on my last day in Oklahoma, I met Tommy Farnesworth…a man with a lot to say. A lot of stories.

Stories that increasingly upped the drama. Stories that seemed impossible to prove actually happened – until I got home…popped in that digitized version of the VHS tape I got from photographer Doug Henderson…the one marked “AIDS – The Cure”

JM: Tommy has been very upbeat, very encouraged since the onset of his therapy. His energy level has increased.

And there he was. Tommy Farnesworth…looking about 20 years younger than he did when I met him…getting treated with the serum in Mexico.

JM: Everything ok?

TF: a tiny little bump. Like a little mosquito bite…

JM: Well we’re gonna continue to do this on a weekly basis.

And he isn’t the only patient in the video – several others are profiled…

Narrator: Ray BEEP has AIDS. Unlike the medical establishment, he sees Dr. Davis’ serum as a worthwhile alternative and is prepared to travel to Mexico…FADE OUT

RS: When I was diagnosed, I had thrush, which is in my mouth now my doctor…FADE OUT

Narrator: Like so many, Ernest BEEP earned about the treatment from his television set, and immediately contacted the station that add the feature on Precious Thomas…FADE OUT

JM: What we’re about to see is a patient who has been infected with the AIDS virus receive a treatment of goat serum…

The other patients appear to still be alive, but they did not respond to my requests to talk.

The guy who gave me the recording…Doug Henderson didn’t produce this video; he didn’t even know what was on the tape. But somehow he had possession of it…and here were these patients…on tape…in the year 2000…getting treated with what was purported to be Gary Davis’s goat serum in Mexico.

Narrator: the patients, some of whom arrived with their own doctors are monitored throughout the treatment, all have stopped taking their prescribed medications, and over the next seven weeks will receive a course of 14 injections.

But Gary Davis wasn’t doing the injecting…at least not on camera…other doctors were. I reached out to them – three others, they still practice in the US, none of them got back to me either.

JM: It has minimal or no side effects…

ED: Ok…ok…

And the serum that they were giving to these patients in Mexico looked different than what Dr. Davis later gave to patients in Ghana.

That serum was a thick milky liquid.

in this footage of the Mexico trials, the serum looks clear – like water …

JM: This is a 10 cc vial of the goat serum. As you can see, it’s clear and uh it is a concentration of the goat IgG antibodies…FADE OUT.

I thought about what Tommy told me in Jet…that Gary Davis himself only gave him one injection in Mexico…his first. Then Tommy never saw Gary Davis again.

Either way, the patients interviewed…all rave about the treatment..

RS: My parents they’ve seen the change in me…FADE OUT

ED: A whole new turn around in my life, mentally and physically, a whole 360….

And so does Tommy…

TF: My CD4 prior to treatment was 359. 30 days later it was 598. My CD8 before treatment was 562. 30 days later was 923. And that is on zero medications.

Only the serum – that’s what Shawn, the doctor’s son had said to me too, when he first connected me to Tommy. That the serum alone kept Tommy’s HIV under control…maybe even cured him.

But – when I was talking to Tommy in Jet – he said he never stopped taking his antiretrovirals during the injections…I saw the pill bottles on his desk…he still uses medication to this day.

There were some other details in footage that were incongruent…or seemed odd

SF: Through my husband and his work as an MD, PhD…FADE OUT

Like an advocate for alternative treatments rants against the FDA and makes easily debunkable false claims…

SF: Because of that work, his name was placed in nomination for the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Spoiler alert…no he did not.

Really, this video – which I first hoped was some sort of documentary film – felt more like a 20 year old infomercial selling the serum…

When I met Tommy in Jet, he told me two camera crews were going to follow his treatment with the serum back then…the British crew that apparently made this infomercial…and a team from ABC News show 20/20 led by a producer named Paul Fine, but that the story never aired.

Tommy said Paul Fine was also supposed to capture these trials in Mexico…and report on Gary Davis

So I called Paul Fine. He told me he spent hours on the phone with Gary Davis, that he really had been interested in doing a story at first, but ultimately he decided to pass on it. The reporter working with him thought the doctor was “full of shit.”

So this is what I had to work with…the video that was produced – the one that feels like an infomercial.

PB: First time we come home, he was floating so high and just so excited and exhilarated, there was no slowing him down at all. FADE OUT

It also features Tommy’s boyfriend at the time, a man Peter Barnes.

He excitedly describes changes he saw in his partner

PB: After he came home at first time, he’s ready to go 24 seven. And he’s been basically that way ever since he has a new energy level that I wish I could keep up with.

I got in touch with Peter. Told him about meeting his ex. This video, his interview resurfacing. And Peter said, yep, they really went to Mexico. Tommy really got the serum.

PB: We drove my truck. it was quite a long drive, but it was nice.

Peter said he did notice a change in Tommy – and the other patients seemed to be improving too . He didn’t remember the exact effect the serum had on Tommy’s HIV levels.

He didn’t really talk about those things, Peter said.

17:18

PB: But once he did get it he did say that he felt a lot better.

Peter recalled other strange positive side effects from the serum.

15:10

PB: He was highly allergic to milk. And after taking the goat serum he was able to drink milk products. He went crazy over ice cream.

He also remembered Tommy’s suspicion over the quality of the serum once Gary Davis left.

18:09

PB…I think that’s why they quit the study because they were watering it down somehow or it wasn’t the same formula.

I asked him about Tommy’s other claims – the contentious call Tommy said he had with the FDA commissioner back then…what she allegedly told him about his request for a compassionate use waiver so he could receive the treatment in Oklahoma City rather than traveling to Mexico every weekend..

23:56

GH: …It will be a cold day in hell before I approve this application. Did he ever mention anything like this to you?

PB: That last part of that sounds familiar.

He didn’t really remember much about it. No recollections of the anonymous call that Tommy says followed either – alerting him that there was a $50,000 price on his head for being the posterboy for this forbidden serum. The call that Tommy says prompted him to hitchhike to Orlando.

25:03

PB: No, that must have happened after I left…I know he sold the ranch, or portion of it, and kept a portion of it. I don’t know that he ever did that hitichiking thing.

Peter said he broke things off with Tommy in the fall of 2000 – just a few months after being interviewed for the documentary. It wasn’t amicable.

PB: And I was so angry that I picked up a knife.

A dispute over money got ugly.

PB: And I was debating on whether to stab myself or stab him. And I stood there with that knife in my hand for about three or four minutes before i threw it into the sink.

Peter said the last time he spoke with Tommy was around March 2001 – if everything went down exactly the way Tommy remembered it…he should have already skipped town by then…

// 27:36 And after that I never heard from him again, until he tried to friend me on Facebook a few years ago.

This all happened two decades ago. It is certainly possible someone is misremembering something here.

But Peter thought there were other, more likely explanations for why Tommy may have chosen to disappear.

27:47

I don’t know why he would have hitchhiked to Florida. Because he had vehicles. And he had was about that time he started burning bridges in Oklahoma City….And his reputation went from glorious to trash.

Also, Peter didn’t think that Tommy being treated with the serum would have raised any eyebrows

PB: From what I know of this treatment, it wasn’t that big a deal.

Because it all went down outside of the US, Peter didn’t remember anyone really worrying about the FDA at all.

He chalked Tommy’s disappearance up to those burnt bridges in Oklahoma City.

39:50 He probably pissed somebody off for doing something…And they were probably coming back after him…which I could understand because if I had the means to do that I would have done that.

So – Peter thought Tommy had to leave town because of… Tommy. Not anything related to the serum. At All.

But, again and again, I had heard people mention threats around Dr. Davis’ work – people out to get him. Something that the doctor brought up frequently and loudly…

I asked Shawn, the doctor’s son, what he made of Tommy’s claims – after all he was the one who put in touch with Tommy. He said Tommy had relayed his fears to him before deciding to speak with me.

SD: He didn’t say he called the FDA and what happened…but he said, some years ago, I was having trouble with people. I didn’t know who they were. They were calling me. I said about the serum? He was like, I don’t know, but I really think so. He’s like, and he said it was people walking around his house and looking at his house and cars. He didn’t know these cars. And he said people also saw these people, like who are these people? They’re not from this little bitty small Oklahoma town. These are some outside people comin in what they want? Why they here? And he said it just stopped one day. They just left him alone and weren’t around no more. And they just they just they scurried off. But he was like, from that point, some of his neighbors or law enforcement people, he told him about it, they saw they like, Okay, if it happens again, we’ll get involved.

To Shawn, it sounded plausible that Tommy was on the run from some anonymous threat related to the serum…

And… I did see something in that old footage that suggested that around that time, Gary Davis was making safety his number one priority…

Narrator: Forced to leave his home and family behind. He now lives in hiding in England, not knowing when of if he’ll ever return home.

GD: Because nothing can go forward if I’m dead. And I want things to go on. So I had to be taken out of the field of action and just get this project moving forward.

I knew the doctor traveled around a lot for the serum…to Africa…to Europe…to England, too. My lyft driver Sherman told me so…but what I didn’t know was that he considered himself “in hiding”…

So what happened?

GD: I’ve gotten letters….notes on my cars…I’ve seen it all.

It seemed like there was this “turn” in the doctor’s quest to get the serum out there – a moment when things went from quirky, maybe risky, at home to dark and potentially dangerous abroad.

What changed between Tommy’s first dose in Mexico, when Davis administered the serum to him…and Tommy’s next? If Davis really was in hiding, why? Who was he hiding from?

The recording on that VHS tape cut off abruptly… 40 minutes in…before any credits rolled. So I didn’t know who exactly produced this thing…there was nobody I could really contact to ask any questions about it…

But several people from Tulsa told me if I wanted to know what went wrong with Gary Davis and his serum, I should talk with a certified public accountant from Texas named Forres McGraw.

FM: Gary was always concerned that somebody was gonna try to steal it from him.

Forres lives near Dallas, but he had gotten connected with Davis early on through a mutual friend. He essentially became the doctor’s business partner…a project manager who invested his time and money in the serum.

He was there for the doctor’s arguments with federal health officials…

9:08 FADE IN

FM: I’m in Gary’s office in Tulsa. And he calls Dr. Fauci, he gets on the phone, and Gary just screams at the top of his lungs. Just, he’s just how I won’t use all the expletives…FADE OUT

And Forres didn’t mind the sort of “creative work arounds” Davis came up with to test the serum…and treat patients…where the FDA wouldn’t stop him.

FM: I had gotten somebody to donate a yacht to take us out. And it just so happened there was a hurricane as it was coming around Florida, into the Gulf. And it it was disabled. So that shot that plan.

Things were always a little…sketchy…and the doctor…always a bit paranoid.

But Forres remembers a definitive “turn”….an exact moment when things started to escalate.

One day, after all those incredible news reports about the recovery of Precious Thomas, Gary Davis was approached by someone from North Carolina – a powerlifter who had been on Team USA named Steve Migliaccio. He had a potential business opportunity for the doctor.

FM: Telling Gary that he could get it approved, he’s got backers, he’s got money.

This backer was British – that’s all he’d say for now – and he wasn’t satisfied with videos and news reports.

FM: he said, You know, I just, there’s just not enough for me to convince everybody, that this works as well.

Migliaccio said if Davis could prove his serum worked, his British backer would have all the money they’d need.

FM: Like, hey, if I were listening to you tell this story. I wouldn’t believe you either. But once you see it, you, you will believe it.

So they set something up. Forres told them, “get some HIV patients of your own, your own doctors too. And let’s take it all somewhere just outside of the FDA’s jurisdiction.”

The backer agreed. But this time – no yacht. Instead, the doctor would treat patients in Mexico.

FM: I was the one that had to bring the medicine.

AKA get it into Mexico. Whoever this backer was…he sent the powerlifter and a security team full of quote “ex-special forces” guys to accompany Forres. But ultimately, Forres says it was his job to get the serum through customs.

So he says he stuffed vials of frozen serum deep in his scuba dive kit.

FM: In my buoyancy compensator…so that it hopefully wouldn’t get searched and confiscated.

He walked through customs and he got through – a green light flashed…there was a collective sigh of relief. Once they got to the hotel in Mexico, Forres says, they swapped hypotheticals…their plans for what they would have done if the light flashed red…

Forres was going to claim the serum was a proprietary protein powder for Steve the power lifter from North Carolina.

He says the power lifter chimed in– said they planned to pull the fire alarm, to cause confusion.

Then, according to Forres, the head of this private security team looked at Steve puzzled, asked in a british accent: “fire alarm? I thought you said get the firearm!”

That’s when Forres realized – not only did this security guy have a gun on him – he seemed ready to use it if things didn’t go according to plan…

But, for the moment, trials got underway

FM: It was April 15th, if forget what year,

I knew what year…

VHS TAPE

Narrator: “April 2000”

By then I had put things together —- this must be the trial that was captured in the video footage…

Narrator: Doctors of the Rio Valley Medical Center have been administering the goat serum to volunteer patients since April 2000 as part Davis’ trials….FADE OUT

Forres only saw a few patients being treated…

FM: probably five or six patients. And they saw within 12 to 15 minutes. In each case, patients color came back to their face…

By now Forres was used to this sort of immediate positive reaction…the same type of reaction that would shock photographer Doug Henderson in Ghana four years later.

But this was the first time Steve Miggliaccio, the power lifter with a potential investor, had seen someone treated – someone who at least looked like they took a dramatic, near instant turn for the better just moments after.

FM: He immediately went on to the balcony and called his backer or his partner in London.

The power lifter stayed out there for a little bit…and returned…energetic.

FM: He says, okay. We need to go to London right away.

MUSIC

FM: So, two weeks later, Gary and I traveled to London were picked up at the airport, and a Rolls Royce and Bentley with a throng of security people around them mercenaries, the same security people that were were in Mexico to, quote unquote, protect us.

They were finally going to meet the mysterious man on the other end of the power lifter’s phone. An English gentleman they knew nothing about. And he greeted them with jarring news…

FM: He immediately told us my people have been checking. And the pharmaceutical companies have people searching for you to right now. And they’re gonna kill you.

Forres was confused. This was absurd…the thought that Big Pharma was sending hit teams after them…

They’d been working on this serum for years – desperately trying to get people’s attention. Nobody showed any interest at all. The doctor, Forres, they weren’t hiding.

If these were professional killers for hire, why didn’t they just kill them already?

Forres thought it was all part of some strange ploy – a ruse, he called it…to keep Davis close, to make this new investor seem seem indispensable if the doctor was to survive. But the doctor felt differently.

FM: Gary, always was fearful that someone was gonna try to steal it from him. So he, he believed that and I had previously scheduled a demonstration at Health Conference on in Vancouver for the following week.

The British investor was adamantly opposed..

FM: You can’t go anywhere. I said, No, I’m sorry. We have a commitment in Vancouver next week to make a presentation and we’re going so that really pissed him off because to carry on the ruse that there were people traveling around trying to find us and kill us. He had to hire more security people To fly with us to Vancouver to quote unquote, protect us.

The backer went beyond that. He wanted them to bring the whole operation to London. Forgo whatever plans they had for the serum in the States.

FM: you have to stay in London because I can protect you here.

Forres was not interested.

FM: I said, No, no, gotta move your business here. I said nope.

FM: I said no, I said, I have a family. In Texas, I have a business in Texas, if if we’re going to do this, we got to figure out how it’s going to be financed and set up the proper structure.

And then we can transfer intellectual property, but we’re going to maintain control over the way.

The idea of moving operations to London DID appeal to the doctor…so after the conference in Vancouver, Gary Davis went back to England…Forres went back home to work on things over in Texas…and this new British investor insisted that Forres should bring some guests home with him.

FM: So to continue the ruse, he, he hired two of the professionals to come to my house and live with me and my family for like six months, and so you can imagine me calling my wife and say, Hey, I’m coming home from Vancouver. And I’m bringing a couple friends with me.

MUSIC

GH: From what Forres told me…they sent him home with some people you I guess stay in his house? Is that correct?

CW: That is correct. That is correct.

That’s Carl Weinkauf – the Texas lawyer who told me about his last meal with Gary Davis…when he discovered the doctor had begun living out of his suitcase.

Carl is one of Forres’ good friends – Forres was the person who first brought him in to do legal work for the project. Carl said, yea, it’s true…Forres was sent home with these weird “bodyguards.”

Carl agreed with Forres that all of the security seemed like a show – he felt that it was an effort to convince the doctor and his team that they were in danger…needed protection.

CW: I think it’s very common for people to use paranoia to control other people and I think that was, you know, that was gaslighting before gaslighting became a term.

Carl eventually flew to London himself to meet this British entrepreneur joining the team.

And he says this backer wasn’t shy about…well, anything.

CW:He admitted to me that he was basically a London gangster….he was very…quite open with me about that…I was kinda surprised.

FM: One of the security guys that was with me the whole time was actually a good and honest guy.

That’s Forres again. One day, he says one of those ex-special forces guys sent home to quote-unquote “protect” Forres…opened up to him.

FM:. He’s the one that found out.

Found out more about who this big British backer really was.

FM: and he said, you need to sit down…here have a drink because I gotta tell you something…

He said this guy…the person Gary Davis was now working for…the guy who was putting him up in London…he was …well…

…part of the british mob.

Coming up on SERUM…uh…you might wanna take a seat, too.

DS: I wouldn’t believe all the mickey mouse stories about me…there are millions of them.

We meet this British backer…right after this.

This is SERUM, I’m Grant Hill.

There was an undercurrent of fear and danger in Gary Davis’ story that had come up over and over in my conversations with different people.

And the mixed signals about the doctor’s death I received in Tulsa didn’t help clear things up.

This sense of danger, of a threat came up in almost every interview with family members, friends, associates…

For example, when I first spoke with Bishop Carlton Pearson about his second visit to Ghana to see Gary Davis around 2005. When he said the doctor had some kind of breakdown…panic attack…

14:53

CP: He just opened up to me as if he thought he was going to die and or be killed, and he wanted to pass this on to me. // 11:31 He said that the, the John Gotti of…of London or Britain was after him. // 12:01 He said that everybody wanted this and the government was afraid FADE OUT

Carlton Pearson didn’t know who this “John Gotti of London” was. Neither did I.

But then I learned about this mysterious British investor who seems to surround himself with special forces security teams…

The doctor’s American business partners said the British investor even warned the doctor…

45:09

CW: Big Pharma doesn’t want this. They’re gonna try to kill you. We’re the only people that can protect you…FADE OUT

That’s Carl Weinkoff again – he said at first he didn’t put much stock into this danger narrative – but then he learned a bit more about this British investor…

38:59

CW: He had kind of grown up on the mean streets of the East End of London and had been involved with the Kray brothers organization growing up.

The Kray brothers were notorious London gangsters – who ran a violent criminal organization.

CLIP Kray Brother

According to Carl Weinkauff, this British backer was open about his alleged connections…kinda bragged about it. So who really was this guy? This new investor?

CW: Well, the gentlemen, his name was David Shotton.

FM: The guy’s name is David Shotton.

Shawn Davis: He got linked up with David Shotton.

00:30

DS: I met Gary…it was about 2000.

This…

DS: He came over here, he wanted some funding for a project for HIV.

This is David Shotton. And here’s the thing. I actually talked to David Shotton – long before I had heard any of this backstory, any of this context.

A tipster who had met Gary Davis in England said I should reach out to him. So I did. And, he seemed happy to talk to me, tell me how he had gotten connected with Gary Davis

11;15

DS: Okay…I had a guy who, Steve Migliaccio, was from North Carolina. He used to bring me projects. And I used to fund them. I was what they call a small Angel.

David Shotton told me he was an angel investor – someone who funded start-ups and entrepreneurs – often in exchange for some ownership in their product or company.

DS: I was in a recovery business as well. I usually employ special forces guys to recover funds from con men around the world.

So – Shotton was dispatching security teams all over the globe to do – I don’t know exactly what – he was a bit vague – but it was related to money. And then an American powerlifter pitched him a hot tip – a doctor from Tulsa with a miraculous serum.

DS: So I sent them down, paid for patients from American to be flown to Matamora’s down in Matamoras, down in Mexico. And they come and their doctors, my guys were there just to watch and listen and report back. They reported back and they said what they saw was incredible. So I said, fine. Bring the man over and let’s talk.

He said the doctor and his team from Mexico flew to London.

DS: He had some idea really didn’t have very much. No statistics and what have you. Anyway, we formed a partnership. It cost me quite a lot of money.

So – money exchanged hands – a partnership was formed – even though Shotton said the doctor had very little proof that the serum really worked.

Shotton also told me that while he admired Gary Davis, he thought he was “crazy” – delusional. Shotton said if anyone was obsessed with the doctor’s safety…it was the doctor himself. Not him.

DS: No one threatened his life. He was just bloody paranoid. You know, when you drink that amount of booze you get paranoid. //

DS: He lived over here for about 14 months. He used to cost me 500 pounds a week in booze cause he was a complete drunkard.

That would be about $700 a week in the year 2000. That’s a lot of money and a lot of alcohol for one man to consume. But Shotton insisted it all helped keep Gary Davis on board.

He used to drink Maker’s Mark bourbon. And there’s a town that put him off in a lovely house, we got him and put security because he was really paranoid about security and having security around him.

Shotton said when the doctor arrived in that small village… no one had ever heard of Maker’s Mark bourbon. Three months later Shotton drove into town and noticed a new sign that had just been installed outside a liquor store.

DS: It said “Buy your maker’s mark here, the best selling bourbon in Sevenoaks.” That was all Gary.

MUSIC

One day Shawn Davis got a call from his dad in Sevenoaks – the village he now apparently called home.

SD: He was like what are you doing right now? I said, I’m working for the government. He’s like, do you like your job? I was like, no not really. He was like are you gonna go to medical school? I was like, I really don’t know…

The doctor wanted his son to fly over to England…help out. So someone bought Shawn a one-way ticket.

SD: I did not buy that ticket. Somebody bought the house for my dad in England. He did not pay for the house, they paid for that house. He had 24 hour security, they paid for that shit, too. He had a jaguar. They paid for that, too.

When he first arrived in London, Shawn was hopeful all this new capital could change the trajectory of the project. Shotton was bringing researchers from big universities. He had connections.

34:27

SD: David, I think he had more of an eloquent gift of gab than everybody else.

Shawn said his dad believed Shotton could really take the serum to another level…a more legitimate one.

SD: You know, “I know these people well mate and we can do this mate and we do this and do that mate. We got this mate, I do this mate we’ll be fine mate.” Like he knew how to talk to my dad to make him say yes.

Shotton promised to open doors for Davis…and he looked like he could. White, posh with his fancy cars and suits. And, most importantly, Shawn said – those security teams.

48:28

SD: That was on his checklist. I want security. My life has been threatened. People have said they’re gonna kill me. They’re gonna hurt my family. I’ve seen it on my car. I’ve got notes in the mail. People have called me, hung up and said it. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I don’t want it to happen

Shawn said at first Shotton’s for resources seemed limitless

SD: and David did that big ass documentary too. He funded that shit, too.

Shawn thought David Shotton paid for that infomercial on the serum I had been watching…

The marketing, the money, the connections. David Shotton seemed to have it all…now all they needed was a plan.

SD: We would wake up early in the morning to strategize whoever we’re going to talk to stateside time because we were hours ahead of them. So if we’re gonna call FDA, we had a format and a template of a conversation, like bullet pointed out we want to talk to FDA about NIH about Fauci about other scientific places. We want to maybe try this stuff out. Like we always had a plan of attack for the next day. But every single day, it was like nothing was happening that was helping us.

The investments? The tactics? They weren’t working.

To make matters worse, Shawn said they had yet to build a real lab over there.

1:04:35

SD: But we had no lab to do, and we just wanted to get that shit done.

They couldn’t make serum to use in tests. The doctor needed a centrifuge….it was critical to the process. But Shotton hadn’t bought one for Davis. So the doctor decided to build one – out of a box fan and a belt.

That’s what they had to do to produce more serum in England, according to Shawn.

SD: And he should he spun them things around on him blades to separate the white from the from the actual from the antibody. So he precipitated out the antibodies from the serum with a fan. Yea.

To Shawn, it all started to feel like home again – and not in a good way.

Back in the states, the doctor’s business partners, like Carl Weinkauf, began to worry about the doctor’s new associates.

CW: It was very obvious to me that they were basically trying to steal this from Gary.

And, Gary Davis was apparently worried too. In December of 2000, he sent a letter to the FDA, alerting them that a large quantity of a serum derived from goat’s blood “was in the possession of a Raleigh man who…may try to sell it to Third World Nations.”

This man was Steve Migliaccio…the power lifter who told David Shotton about the serum.

All this was documented in news stories from the time – which made it clear…

goat’s blood was in the water. And sharks were swarming.

I called Steve Migliaccio to ask him about this period of time. He didn’t want to record for the podcast, but he said he didn’t steal the serum – he believed he had rights to it as the head of his own pharmaceutical company. He said the same thing in a local newspaper report from 20 years ago, even referenced the Mexico trials.

In the same story, another British investor claimed Davis signed a contract with him. Which turned into its saga…

PLAY BBC CLIP

Steve told me his intention was for everybody to be on the same team. He called Shotton a thief…said he took the serum…took Davis and ran with both.

Steve said he knew real mobsters…and he didn’t think Shotton was one of them. But there was this weird guy who always hung around…Shotton’s right-hand man.

He said he was MI6 – England’s secret service.

Steve believed that — and was always looking over his shoulder when around those guys.

He thought they were capable of hurting Gary Davis, so years later, when Steve says he received a call from this alleged MI6 guy informing him of the doctor’s death…something felt off to him.

CW: And it was really disgusting.

Here’s Carl Weinkoff again – the attorney who worked with Gary Davis for years.

CW: But they they really kind of that Gary, as almost imprisoned over there, and they wouldn’t let him go anywhere. They wouldn’t let him do anything.

Carl and Forres were convinced Shotton’s security teams were for locking Davis in, not keeping threats out.

On a visit over Fourth of July, Carl said he and Forres took the doctor on a spontaneous road trip through the English countryside.

CW: And they were all apoplectic that they didn’t know where we were or what we were doing.

The doctor’s son Shawn told me he heard Shotton brag about his ties to organized crime – and Shawn believed this to be true, but he never described himself or his dad as prisoners.

Rather, it quickly became clear to Shawn: David Shotton could open new doors for his dad, but not enough of them and not the right ones.

35:44

SD: I mean, he had money. He didn’t have have drug to market money. There’s a difference.

Shawn said he tried to explain this to his dad…week after week, month after month, they weren’t making progress. But the doctor wouldn’t listen.

1:07:04

SD: I think the decisions you’re making with these people are bad decisions. I think it’s not gonna work. And you don’t listen to me…I might as well do my life and go home.

So he did. Shawn left London. Went back home to the states. And it broke their relationship…

1:06:30

SD: He’d always say the people that count are the ones that are here. I think that’s some old navy slogan from the 70s or some bullshit. // 1:06:41 And I was like Dad, if I want live my life, pursue my life, and let you live and pursue your life, that does not mean I don’t love you as a son. I don’t love you as a father. //

1:07:38 “Well, if you leave we’re not gonna talk no more.” That’s how you really feel, then that’s how you feel dad. Don’t talk to me. Cause I’m living my own life, letting you live yours. If that’s what it means than that’s what it’s gonna be. No talking. No happy birthday. No father’s day. Nothing. Zero. No communication, not even a fucking email. Nothing.

And in time, Gary Davis left England, too. David Shotton told me his side of the story when we spoke…

1:22

DS: Eventually he sold me the idea.

He said after 14 months in London, Gary Davis gave up…sold Shotton the rights to his serum and moved on.

DS: Cost me a lot of money…and started to develop the science, which I did. Took me 15 years and a fair amount of money. During that period, Gary sold the idea to half a dozen other people.

I’d heard this from others, as well. Not just that the doctor sold Shotton the rights, but that Shotton wasn’t the only one Davis had sold them to…But, Shotton said he secured his claim to the serum…

1:58

DS: But fortunately I patented the thing and done it properly. And, you know, developed the science behind it, and what have you.

And this part…the “doing it properly” part….that’s uh where this guy comes in.

0:47

MG: Okay, so my name’s Michael Gillard. I’m a british journalist and I’ve been investigating public sector organized crime and police corruption for 30 years.

Michael is a seasoned journalist who covers crime and corruption in the UK. I asked him to record his end of our phone call…thinking the audio would be better.

When he sent me the file…it was in a format I didn’t even know existed.

I like to think that’s cause he still uses the same recorder he’s had for decades.

Kinda sounds like it, at least. Michael has written for many national outlets, broken big stories – exposing powerful people, made a few enemies along the way.

Around 2006, about five years after Shotton said Gary Davis sold him the rights to his serum, Michael was working at the Sunday Times in London when he got a tip from an ex-cop…

1:27

MG: Who said that I need to look at this company Daval, that it was run by fraudsters, and that it was ripping off people who had inflammatory diseases, specifically multiple sclerosis.

Before this tip, Michael had never heard of this company Daval…or its founder David Shotton. So he started doing some research…he says before Shotton ever met Gary Davis, he had run into trouble with the law because of his business practices as a bank trader.

MG: As a result of losing the first case, in 1995, he went bankrupt in 1996, which meant that he was not allowed to run a company in the UK for three years. And he immediately did a flight to America, which is where he landed and reinvented himself. As a business angel. He called it.

Michael said Shotton had family in the US, but what exactly he was doing over in the states is unclear.

But upon his return to the UK around 2000, he had a new venture in the works…one that included an American doctor and his goat serum.

7:55

MG: There’s two things he claims…the first is that he bought the serum off Gary Davis for over a million pounds…

A value of over two million dollars today…this didn’t make much sense considering the things Shotton said about Gary Davis.

15:38

MG: The line has always been very aggressive that Gary Davis was a drunk in his words. Someone who was a lunatic, someone you wouldn’t put any trust in…which then obviously raises the question well then why would you buy the serum at a cost of 2 million dollars?

16:42

MG: So the questions is who’s more insane, you or Gary Davis?

What happened next seems like a toxic cocktail of drug development, financial interests, political favors – and crime.

Shotton spun this serum up into a business called Daval International – sometimes referred to as Daval Industries– he told Michael about those Mexico trials.

8:04

MG: And he told me that the results were spectacular on as a result of that he decided to buy the serum off of Dr. Davis and hopefully market it in the UK and hopefully globally.

Michael said Shotton told Michael the Mexico tests included significantly more patients than Tommy Farnsworth told me he saw down there…

10:40

MG: 240, yea.

240 patients given the serum in Mexico…Shotton claimed – a similar number was also mentioned in the footage I’ve been watching….

DOCUMENTARY

To date, none of the 200 or so volunteers have suffered any side effects…

And just like the footage, Shotton also told Michael the results were overwhelmingly positive…But I wanted to hear from those who were actually down there.

DOCUMENTARY AUDIO

So I checked into the American doctors who are seen injecting patients

For the most part, they all seem to still be practicing medicine today. Though, none of them returned my requests to speak with them about their roles in Mexico.

Including one Dr. John Miggliaccio…brother of Steve, the power lifter that introduced David Shotton to Gary Davis.

He was in Mexico, too…the doctor who proudly held the watery serum up to the camera…administered it to Tommy Farnesworth and more.

JM: I’m gonna go ahead and give you the injection….

But John Migliaccio wasn’t an AIDS specialist, researcher, or anything like that…he was a gynecologist, who in years prior was accused of submitting false medical billing claims by the federal government.

Unlike his power lifter brother, I never got a chance to speak with Dr. Migliaccio…or any of those doctors seen in the footage.

Still, both Shotton and this infomercial claimed those early trials went very well, despite Shotton’s other big claim: that it was HIS tweaks that he made after those Mexico trials that actually made the serum a success…

DS: I did, say I build a car, they build the car, the body, the wheels, and all the rest of it, they ain’t got an engine.

Shotton told me the serum wasn’t perfected until he and his team at Daval added their own special something to it.

DS: We found out, they made the engine and put the engine in it and put it all together. And we patented it all the way through us. And that’s where we are.

Journalist Michael Gillard said Shotton told him this too – and more.

13:20

MG: He said that he then ran trials on it himself, and altered the serum. And so logically, I said to him, Have you got a medical background? He said, No. I said, Have you got any background in any form of science? He said, No. And I said, Well, what did you do? And he said that he had a hunch about what he should do to change the serum did it and then tried it on himself. And it works. Now given that he doesn’t have any inflammatory diseases, it’s hard to see how him as a guinea pig couldn’t have any value.

According to Michael, Shotton raised over 4 million pounds to support this new venture Daval and their one moonshot product: A goat serum they called Aimspro…

Aimspro clinical trials successfully treat several conditions

WOMAN: This tiny vial contains a medication which holds enormous promise…

There’s a lot of promotional material out there about Aimspro. It’s right there on the internet.

And it’s marketed as a treatment for all kinds of ailments

Like multiple sclerosis…

Aimspro Helps Woman Overcome MS audio

WOMAN: He’s frightened isn’t he…

And various inflammatory conditions, Chronic arthritis, lupus…

Soon, AIMSPRO started popping up on MS forums online…and Michael told me that eventually, a petition with more than 20,000 signatures calling for support from the National Health Service in England for AIMSPRO was presented to government officials.

Things seemed to be going well for David Shotton and Daval.

Michael reported that AIMSPRO was granted something called a a “specials” license from the british government, allowing certain patients to purchase the medicine before it can be more widely prescribed.

And Aimspro appeared to be breezing through two new clinical trials…Daval boasted of “significant” and “successful” results.

Aimspro clinical trials successfully treat several conditions

NARRATOR: The biological medication derived from goats blood is currently in phase 2 clinical trials..and early observations suggest its well tolerated by patients…FADE OUT

But, according to Michael, a closer look revealed something troubling.

AIDS – THE CURE 13:20

N: At St. George’s Hosptial in London, Professor Angus Dagliesh is one of the world’s leading experts on the disease.

Michael says one of Aimspro’s trials conducted at one of the UK’s largest teaching hospitals hit a snag: Shotton abruptly abandoned it.

MG:…and he claimed that the trial was being sabatoged by unknown forces. And the sabotage took the form of people taking the serum out of the fridge and then leaving it there before administering it…

Shotton claimed someone was out to stop the serum – Michael went looking and found no evidence of actual sabotage…

Another trial Daval had represented as “successful” to the government, turned out to be too small to actually provide conclusive results.

But Michael said Daval had a highly-connected member of the UK parliament on salary, a former advisor to then prime minister Tony Blair.

This is how the company was able to secure meetings with health officials, and how they successfully lobbied for Aimspro to get that “specials” license, permission for Daval to sell AIMSPRO to sick patients who wanted to try this “very encouraging” new treatment…some were taking it daily.

According to Michael’s reporting, Daval sold the drug at a price four times higher than what it cost to produce.

MG: So the profit was obscene that they were charging for this drug.

Michael said Shotton made three percent commission on each sale.

And Daval and Shotton didn’t just sell Aimspro to sick patients, they sold shares of the company, too. Sometimes in tandem – providing the serum for “free” to one woman after her husband purchased 5,000 pounds worth of stock.

According to Michael, the husband later wrote a complaint to the government that claimed his wife was administered the serum by a director of the company, and almost immediately her condition started to get worse – ”almost as if she had been poisoned.”

In 2006, Michael and his team reported that a criminal investigation of Daval was underway in the UK. The MS Society then released a statement dissuading those with MS from taking the drug before further study.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Shotton and Daval…and yet, the company survived – even flirted, unsuccessfully, with a deal from several Big Pharma companies, Michael said.

41:17

MG: Fast forward another 10 years, and the company still hasn’t done any clinical trials. It’s still taking millions of investors and patients, and there is not one piece of scientific data that proves its efficacy.

Iin 2014, AIMSPRO even got an endorsement from the UK’s top health official at the time, Jeremy Hunt.

After some back-and-forth with another politician backing Daval, Hunt described Aimspro on official governmental letterhead as having a quote “proven record”.

MG: Which of course, nothing could be further from the truth. And of course, armed with those two letters, it was very helpful for the directors of Daval to be able to put that in front of new investors and old investors who were getting itchy about where their money was going.

But by 2016, things started to unravel. Michael told me Daval’s board was putting serious pressure on Shotton.

Trying to make sense of how little the company seemed to actually accomplish…

MG: Seeing the figures, we’re seeing the fact that there was no clinical trials, yet over 20 million pounds had been raised for that purpose, yet it hadn’t been achieved.

Shotton couldn’t withstand the pressure…boardroom insiders launched a coup.

MG: But his parting gesture was not to go quietly…

According the Michael, Shotton put up a fight – claimed the company owed him money – and that the patent should be his. He joined a spinoff company owned by his wife called AIMSCO.

Shotton left Daval in 2016, Michael said …and stopped them from making more serum.

Soon after…tax inspectors started an investigation into Daval.

MG: And we await to see the results of their investigations…

Into what could be…

MG: a 30 million pound Ponzi scheme.

So who is left holding the bag? Michael said – the people who invested in Davall…

50:15

MG: over 50% of those people who are of modest or small means who are patients suffering from some form of inflammatory disease who invested on the basis that this won’t be the drug that could either retired or alleviate the symptoms of their degenerative disease and their the one’s who invested life savings and second mortgages in order to buy the drug.

Daval’s website appears to no longer be operational, but archived screengrabs show as recently as 2020, Daval claimed Aimspro “was and remains an exceptionally efficacious product…”

In the corner of the website…a faux-latin saying…perhaps just some placeholder a web designer forgot to delete…or maybe…a final suggestive wink from David Shotton himself…

”Illegitimi non-carborundum”: Don’t let the bastards get you down.

Gary Davis stayed in Shotton’s orbit in London for over a year, then tried his luck with the serum in other nations across the globe, places like France, Ivory Coast, Ghana – where Carlton Pearson said he worried the “John Gotti of London” was still out to get him…the doctor didn’t return home to Tulsa for good until around 2006.

SD: And then he went back to America, finally. And my mom kept trying to work on me. You should talk to him. He’s keep talking about you. Nope. I don’t want to talk to him.

That’s Shawn again, Gary Davis’s younger son. He says his dad never forgave him for leaving London. He refused to pay for his college education. So as his dad once did, Shawn joined the military.

And the two refused to speak to one another.

SD: He wrote me off. I wrote him off. It’s over. That’s it. Then he started getting sick. And I was like, you should talk to him. You don’t want anything to happen to him and you ain’t talk to him. He’s here. He’s still talking about you. I was like, I don’t want to talk to him. So I still said no. Finally, I talked to him. It’s just been like six, seven years. Nothing. Nothing.

GH: Do you resent him for that?

SD: No, not now. I did then. I don’t now. Now I realize, he turned me to who I am now. The whole thing made me exactly who I am right now. Had that not happened? I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now for sure. Because life wouldn’t of pimp slapped me, then gut checked me and knock you down and said now get up. You hurt but still get up. I wouldn’t have to do that. I would have had a helping hand. I would have been blocked. But now I’ve been getting pummeled, bloody, I still had to get up. So it taught me just to survive.

I tried to reach David Shotton again for another conversation. I wanted to ask about these allegations that he boasted of ties to the mob, that he beefed up security to scare the doctor. Maybe even essentially held him prisoner. He didn’t respond.

And AIMSCO…the new spinoff company Shotton started following his departure from Daval – still markets a quote “innovative treatment” and therapy called… Aimspro. I know.

The company did not respond to my request for an interview or respond to my inquiries about the things Michael had discovered in his reporting.

But when the coronavirus pandemic started, Shotton apparently saw a chance to pivot…

DS: If you take it, you won’t get Covid.

He said Aimspro was the answer to the Covid-19 pandemic…journalist Michael Gillard told me he said the same thing to him. Despite providing zero evidence or studies backing it up.

I asked Michael about Shotton’s alleged intimations of friends in high, shadowy places…connections to the Kray Brothers…that in particular got a good laugh out of Michael…

MG: Certainly heard that he has ex-Special Forces bodyguards, that He has given the impression that he somehow is connected to British organized crime. The problem with both those statements are they’re untrue. That what is part of is is the motto of the man which is on the one hand to create a state of insecurity around investors, directors and patients so they don’t ask too many questions and by creating a false security threats, both from pharma and from unpleasant people have an undescribed nature. You are therefore able to do two things. One is as I said, Not answering any detailed questions. And secondly, you’re able to spend lots of money first coming from investors on security..

I started to think about everything Tommy Farnesworth had told me at the top of that dam near Jet….the anonymous phone calls, the vague warning to get out of town…

RING

TAPE OF TOMMY TALKING TO GO UNDER TRACK

I called Tommy back a couple weeks after my visit to Jet…his fears of talking about the serum over the phone had apparently dissipated since our meeting.

And he said something that stuck with me…

TF: Steve had Steve had a six passenger plane.

He said he had once been contacted by the FBI about Steve Migliaccio, the power lifter who connected Gary Davis with David Shotton.

Tommy said there were a couple of times he didn’t drive down to the border with his ex-Peter Barnes to get treated with the serum…instead he said Steve Migliaccio offered to fly him down.

TF: And couple times I flew down with him to to Mexico to Brownsville, and we got a car cross car crossed over to that border and walked across. But the FBI called me and I said was he charging you to? to transport you to Mexico? And I said, No. He said, I’m going alone. You want to go right along with and I’m like, yeah.

GH: The FBI called you about that?

TF: Yes. Because they. They were trying to they heard that he was charging people to fly him to Mexico. I said no, not at all. Because I didn’t he didn’t charge me because I didn’t have I don’t have no money. I didn’t have no money.

I ran all of this through my own personal Rosetta Stone…tried to see it in light of the infomercial for the serum that I had obtained…the footage of those Mexico trails…what I had been told about who may have funded it all and what they might be capable of…

I still had questions about Tommy’s claims of anonymous phone calls and vague warnings…but different ones…

What if Tommy really did receive those phone calls?

Who was most likely behind them?

Providing a direct line to the quote-unquote “head of the FDA?”

And if the feds were starting to poke around…ask questions about the serum and those involved…who would really benefit from Tommy’s disappearance?

There was one last thing I wanted to know if journalist Michael Gillard had ever heard…something Shotton had told me. That there was this big international effort to have him – Shotton – killed…

MG: I’m sure we’ll get onto it but there was the alleged plot to have him killed…

And, yes, he had told Michael the same story…

DS: They employed an ex-marine whose a sniper…one of the best snipers in the country…

Shotton said the plot was discovered before any of it could go down…he had evidence he could show me, too, he said. Though he never provided any to me. Michael said the police weren’t convinced by whatever evidence was presented.

MG: They found it to be, uh like him, wholly unconvincing.

Nevertheless, according to Shotton, the plot spanned the Atlantic – a collaboration.

MG: It was a UK/US plot of defendants.

The same people Shotton accused of sabotaging the Aimspro trials in England – which included…an American…someone Shotton called “the most amazing con man he’s ever seen”…high praise considering…well, you know.

DS: He just lies all the time.

This person was a preacher…a pilot…a cult leader…even sometimes posed as an immunologist…with a potential panacea…worth investing in…a goat serum.

DS: He’s anything you want him to be. He’s the eternal chameleon. They used to call him Mr. Teflon.

And some think he’s a lot more than that.

DH: Ok, he’s involved in all this drug running…

VK: He is being protected by the CIA?

DL: He is evil.

Next time on the penultimate episode of SERUM…

All roads lead me back west…

DH: His house is next to a secret CIA base Camp Wood.

GH: Okay, I am in the airport. Little nervous, little nervous not sure how he’s going to react.

DM: If this is gonna be a slam on Gary Davis I’m just gonna walk out…