College Admission Post Affirmative Action, Philly Hip-Hop, Battleship New Jersey

To celebrate hip-hop’s 50th birthday this week, we’re shouting out the music innovators, iconic styles and traditions that came straight out of Philadelphia with Inquirer columnist Elizabeth Wellington. She’s the curator of the ’50 Years of Philly Hip-Hop’ project.

Since the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, the way college admissions officers handle diversity, equity and inclusion is in limbo. We talk to Eric Hoover, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education and Aya M. Waller-Bey, author of the Atlantic piece “A Big Problem With College Admission Could Be About to Get Worse,” and look at the consequences of the court’s decision for students across the country.

Have you toured the Battleship New Jersey in Camden? It’s the most decorated battleship in the U.S. Navy, and also the longest and fastest. In a few months, the 80-year-old ship is heading for Philadelphia’s Naval Shipyards for long-awaited repairs. New Jersey Battleship curator Ryan Szmanski tells us more about the ship’s important role in our country’s history and what fine-tuning it needs.