    Sports In America

    Pedro Martínez reverses the Curse

    Air Date: September 30, 2025
    Listen 47:54

    When the nearly 100-year “Curse of the Bambino” was looming over Boston, it seemed like the Red Sox were never going to come close to a World Series again. But in 1997, a skinny kid from the Dominican Republic joined their team and took the baseball world by storm. Widely known as one of the best pitchers in baseball history, Pedro Martinez sits down with host David Greene to talk about finally breaking the curse, the infamous brawl in the 2003 American League Championship series, and how he unexpectedly ended up on the mound during Game 7 of the ‘04 ALCS.

    Show Notes

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Sports In America

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate