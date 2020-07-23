    Open for Business: Delaware’s Funland Reopens

    Air Date: July 23, 2020

    On this episode of You Oughta Know, a Chester-based organization meets the real-time needs of struggling families, and the South Jersey Horse Rescue offers a safe space for abandoned and neglected horses to rehabilitate. Check, Please! Philly host, Kae Lani Palmisano travels to her mother’s cake shop, Bunny Cakes, in New Jersey to try out a DIY cookie kit, and finger-picking guitar champion Rolly Brown helps us pick out the perfect acoustic guitar. Plus, Mod Betty () shares her top picks for summer travel while staying safe, and we revisit one of Delaware’s oldest amusement parks, Funland!

